At the young age of 15, Abby Kircher created a product unlike anything else on the market. Hungry for a healthier alternative to peanut butter but unwilling to forgo flavor and variety, she decided to fill an unmet need on her own. After experimenting with different ingredients, including a variety of nuts, like cashews and pecans, to sweet add-ins, like dates, strawberries and coconuts, she landed on a product that didn’t only taste good—it was good for her, too. This was the beginning of Abby’s Better Nut Butters, and today, nearly two years since its official launch, her product has successfully hit the shelves—and the pantries—of the in-demand health food market.

“My goal from the very beginning was to just make the best product I could find, and the result was a clean label snack brand. I love to create snacks for all to enjoy, and each flavor with five or fewer ingredients. My nut butters are just the beginning, as my passion continues to grow for clean snacking,” Abby said.

Abby’s Better Nut Butter boasts six unique blends: Coconut Cashew; Honey Almond; Date Pecan; Bourbon Maple Walnut; Coffee Almond; and Strawberry Cashew. Abby first began selling her product at local farmer’s markets in her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina in 2015. By late spring in 2016, her nut butters expanded into the retail space, including all Lowes Foods location in the Charlotte area and beyond. Now, the clean eating brand is entering 2017 with an agreement with another major retailer—Whole Foods.

“From the very beginning, we were excited about the potential in the product Abby created. We saw that this market isn’t flooded, and there’s a real space for what she’s doing. We’re now seeing the impact that Abby’s Better Nut Butter can have on the health food market firsthand,” said Anna Kircher, Abby’s mother. “We’re thrilled to introduce our product alongside a retailer that is synonymous with health and quality. Having Abby’s Better Nut Butter in Whole Foods is a major step forward for us.”

Beyond growing her presence in major retail stores throughout North and South Carolina, Abby’s Better Nut Butters has experienced an impressive increase in sales over the past year, too. In 2016 alone, sales saw a 93 percent increase from 2015.

Now, as Abby’s Better Nut Butter sets its sights on the year ahead, it does so with a goal to not only increase yearly sales, but to enter into new markets and go national. Because sales have been so high in the existing 17 Lowes locations, the brand has just been approved to expand into 18 more Lowes Foods stores throughout North and South Carolina. Abby’s Better Nut Butter will also be launching in several locations throughout Manhattan, and the product has also been approved for national distribution in Earth Fare stores.

“I never imagined that this would become as big of a business as it is today. I have no background in that area—all I knew was that I wanted to start eating healthier without having to sacrifice the sweet flavors that I love,” Abby said. “I’m realizing now that I have this incredible opportunity to inspire others to switch to a healthier lifestyle, without sacrificing flavor. I’m excited to have a voice—and a product—in the growing healthy food front at such a young age.”

