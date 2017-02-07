Listing our property was easy and intuitive, and Camp Native’s innovative and proactive approach helped us reach our target audience the way no other site could.

It’s been 26 years since a total solar eclipse has been visible in the United States and Camp Native, the fastest growing marketing and campground reservation platform in the country, is helping property owners increase their reservations and drive sales for the event.

John Day Industrial Park, a campground located in John Day, Oregon, is only open for the week surrounding this year's solar eclipse. The campground offers wide-open spaces, unobstructed views of the night sky, and low cloud cover for the upcoming celestial event. Within three months of using Camp Native’s marketing services, John Day had successfully booked $5,400.00 worth of reservations.

“Camp Native has been our go-to marketing partner for the 2017 Eclipse. Listing our property was easy and intuitive, and Camp Native’s innovative and proactive approach helped us reach our target audience the way no other site could. Camp Native lets us do it all: manage bookings, update site information, and communicate with our guests.” - John Day Industrial Park

In 2016, Camp Native’s top 10 performing clients, which collectively received thousands in online reservations, all used Camp Native as their only reservation system. Campground owners can create profiles, upload images, promote events and activities, secure online bookings from campers, and expand their audience at no cost using CampNative.com

David Woodbury, founder and CEO of Camp Native says, “Our research shows that marketing your property around events or activities is one of the best ways to drive reservations. In fact, 87% of campers participate in another outdoor activity while camping, and in many cases, we have found it to be the driving factor for camping in the first place. With over 700 properties signed in just our first year of operations, we are working diligently with our property partners to help them optimize the experience for campers, make it convenient for campers to book, and drive new customers to our partners.”

About Camp Native

Camp Native is a trusted marketplace for campgrounds and campers, enabling them to list, discover, and reserve the perfect campsite. Camp Native connects people to their optimum camping experience, whether in a remote tent site, an RV Park resort, a cabin in the woods, or an upscale lodge. For campground owners seeking to expand their marketing capabilities, grow their audience, and increase their sales, Camp Native is the solution. Campground owners can take advantage of these services at no cost on CampNative.com.