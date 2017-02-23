Inclusion is granted solely to those attorneys who have fought and won multi-million dollar verdicts, settlements, and awards.

California-based Accident Attorneys is proud to announce the addition of attorney Lance H. Kirk to the scroll of prestige attorneys named to the Million Dollar Advocates Forum as well as the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

Inclusion in these groups places Kirk in distinguished company of lawyers considered to be among the best trial lawyers in the United States. Inclusion is granted solely to those attorneys who have fought and won multi-million dollar verdicts, settlements, and awards. Less than 1% of American layers are recognized with inclusion on these lists.

Lance H. Kirk, an esteemed member of the Accident Attorneys legal team, is a celebrated graduate of the Michigan State College of Law. Currently he serves as a leading car accident lawyer with Accident Attorneys in the areas of catastrophic injury and death cases as well as cases involving commercial vehicles, motorcycles, pedestrians, automobiles, and premises liability.

About Accident Attorneys

Based in Newport Beach, California, Accident Attorneys was formed by Paul Lee, Esq. after Lee spent years working for insurance firms on auto accidents on the other side of the courtroom. That experience motivated him to begin fighting for the victims of car accidents firsthand. In the years since inception, Accident Attorneys has built a strong, successful portfolio boasting a 98% case success ratio and more than 150 million dollars in settlements, awards, and verdicts for their clients. Offering free consultations in a variety of settings, including home or hospital room, most cases are accepted on a contingency clause, meaning injured parties are under no fiscal responsibility unless their case is won. To learn more, please visit http://aa-accidentattorneys.com/.