Datalogic Introduces Innovative RFID solutions

Datalogic, a global leader in Automatic Data Capture and Industrial Automation markets, and world-class producer of bar code readers, mobile computers, sensors for detection, measurement and safety, vision systems and laser marking equipment, announces three new Ultra High Frequency (868-928 MHz) RFID products:



DLR-BT001 RFID pocket reader with Bluetooth® wireless technology

DLR-TL001 low cost temperature logger

DLR-DK001 desktop UHF RFID reader.

Datalogic RFID technology is used in various applications around the globe. This technology assists in stock level optimization and traceability for assuring item availability in non-food retail. Supply chains leverage RFID to reduce claims and returns, assure proof of delivery, and loss prevention. Healthcare enterprises use RFID to track medical devices and drugs, monitor temperature sensitive items and control the delivery of drugs and laboratory samples.

“Datalogic has long been a proponent and developer of RFID technology and continues to elevate its implementation within our target industries,” states Pietro Todescato, CTO of Datalogic. “Our innovative RFID offerings and industry-leading automation and data capture solutions deliver our clients a wide and deep pool of technology for every application.”

The new Datalogic RFID products and associated features are:

DLR-BT001 RFID pocket reader with Bluetooth® wireless technology

USB and Bluetooth wireless communications

SPP and HID Bluetooth profiles

Integrated linear polarized antenna

Read and write options

Small, lightweight and ergonomic form factor

Battery powered and rechargeable through a USB connection

LCD display

Vibration feedback

iPhone/iPad compatibility

DLR-DK001 desktop UHF RFID reader

USB power and communication – no external power supply needed

Low profile, compact design – easily fits in small spaces at the POS

Integrated circular polarized antenna

DLR-TL001 temperature logger

Low-cost temperature logging

Reliable data collection with high temperature accuracy

Button and LED for fast inspection

Extended monitoring time span

Datalogic Group is a global leader in Automatic Data Capture and Industrial Automation markets. As a world-class producer of bar code readers, mobile computers, sensors for detection, measurement and safety, vision systems and laser marking systems, Datalogic offers innovative solutions for a full range of applications in the retail, transportation & logistics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. With products used in over a third of world’s supermarkets and points of sale, airports, shipping and postal services, Datalogic is in a unique position to deliver solutions that can make life easier and more efficient for people. Datalogic S.p.A., listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001 as DAL.MI, is headquartered in Lippo di Calderara di Reno (Bologna). Datalogic Group as of today employs about 2,500 members of staff worldwide distributed in 30 countries. In 2015 Datalogic Group achieved revenues for 535,1 million Euro and invested over 48 million Euro in Research and Development with a portfolio of about 1,200 patents and pending patent applications in multiple jurisdictions. For more news and information on Datalogic, please visit http://www.datalogic.com.

Datalogic and the Datalogic logo are registered trademarks of Datalogic S.p.A. in many countries, including the U.S.A. and the E.U.

