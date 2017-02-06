The Carbon Agency Appoints Anthony Hegarty as Managing Director

The Carbon Agency “Carbon has a topnotch portfolio of national, regional, and local clients that spans the alternative energy, automotive, financial services, healthcare and wellness, retail energy, manufacturing, and travel industries,” said Hegarty.

The Carbon Agency announces the appointment of Anthony Hegarty as Managing Director to enhance the Dallas-based national agency’s focus on client communications strategies and thought leadership for brand engagement. As a process-driven business development expert, Hegarty will work closely with the agency’s clients to align their strategic objectives with brand initiatives and marketing and advertising communications.

“Tony is a welcome addition to our team because he asks the right questions and immediately gets to the heart of the matter,” said Janice Mayo, partner and marketing strategist for The Carbon Agency. “Our tremendous year over year business growth fueled our interest in appointing another seasoned leader to support our clients. Using a proven sales velocity model, Tony will work with clients to analyze their sales cycles, marketing objectives and leverage data-driven insights to drive rapid performance improvement.”

With more than 30 years in business development leadership roles, Hegarty has worked at leading brands, including Manpower, Experian, RR Donnelley, Bell & Howell, and Pitney Bowes. Hegarty excels at developing people and tools to increase profitability, team spirit, and client relations.

“Carbon has a topnotch portfolio of national, regional, and local clients that spans the alternative energy, automotive, financial services, healthcare and wellness, retail energy, manufacturing, and travel industries,” said Hegarty. “My top priorities are market assessment, value proposition and strategic account plan development. I’m excited to collaborate with the creative and imaginative Carbon team and our rapidly growing client list.”

The Carbon Agency provides clients with the essential elements for strategic campaigns including research, brand development, creative and content development, digital and direct marketing, public relations, sales support, social media, and website development.

About The Carbon Agency

The Carbon Agency delivers collective agility, formed by strategy, to transform brands and grow engagement. Partnering with brands throughout North America, Carbon is formulated and fueled by inquisitive minds (with none of the usual bureaucracy) to quickly jump in, dig deep, and craft endearing brands and high-performance marketing communications. Leveraging expertise in the alternative energy, automotive, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail energy, telecommunications, travel, and wellness industries, Carbon provides the essential elements to deliver omnichannel marketing programs on time, on target, and on budget. Learn more at http://www.TheCarbonAgency.com or @CarbonDFW.