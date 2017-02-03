INT’s HTML5Viewer™ v2.2 Upgrades UI, Templates and Offers Dual SDK

INT's HMTL5 technology is continuously enriched to enable mobile-responsive solutions and support the E&P transition to the digital oilfield.

Interactive Network Technologies, Inc. (INT), a leading developer of high-performance data visualization software, has released an upgrade to one of its flagship products: HTML5Viewer. This release (version 2.2) includes updates to the Seismic and Log Viewers and offers two versions of SDK. In addition to improvements in data validation, unit systems, and window templates, HTML5Viewer 2.2 features enhanced saving and template options, improved folder navigation, and additional support for viewing and interacting with data.

Release Highlights:



Optional WellLogViewer and SeismicViewer SDK

Added support for: Horizon and fault data in Seismic window; Folder navigation with the Data selector; Multi-dataset mode in TableView window; Rubber-band zoom for all widget windows (when available); and Gradient curve and gradient fill in WellLog window

Save all created analysis windows as standalone templates

Save WellLog window orientation as a template

Improved Table, Value and Statistic window templates

Replaced POSC 2.2 with Energistics Unit of Measure Dictionary v1.0

Improved validation for data passed through URL

“INT's HMTL5 technology is continuously enriched to enable mobile-responsive solutions and support the E&P transition to the digital oilfield. We believe this release incorporates some of the key improvements that will enhance the experience of our growing list of loyal consumers. Our goal, as always, is to streamline the process from raw data to usable visualization, allowing quick and effective interpretation, analysis, and processing,“ says CEO Olivier Lhemann.

For more information about HTML5Viewer or INT’s other data visualization products, please visit http://www.int.com or contact INT’s sales and support teams at intinfo(at)int(dot)com or support(at)int(dot)com.

About INT:

INT is a software provider of Advanced Data Visualization solutions and platforms used in highly complex domains such as Oil & Gas, Geosciences, Internet of Things. INT Software uses the latest technologies such as HMTL5 and JavaScript to enable cloud-enabled and mobile responsive solutions.

For 25 years, INT visualization libraries, widgets and framework have been used by the leaders in G&G, Oil Exploration and Production such as Schlumberger, ExxonMobil, Shell, BP, Halliburton, Paradigm, etc., to empower the best-in-class business application for seismic, geosciences, well intelligence, drilling ops, utilities, manufacturing, asset management.

Headquartered in USA (Houston, TX), INT has a global presence with offices in France, Russia and resellers in AsiaPac, Middle East, and LATAM.

INT products portfolio include GeoToolkit™ graphics libraries in HTML5, Java, and .NET environments, INTViewer platform and HTML5 web-based viewers and development framework. INT is a Microsoft® Certified Partner. For more information, visit http://www.int.com.

INT, the INT logo, HTML5Viewer, and GeoToolkit are trademarks of Interactive Network Technologies, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries.