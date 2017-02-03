The Tech Spectrum for Mobile Collaboration, 2017 evaluates 16 providers in the market. Aragon is predicting that Mobile Collaboration will challenge email over the next five years as Messaging becomes a mission critical application for the enterprise.

Aragon Research, a technology focused research and advisory firm committed to providing thought leading strategic research and trusted advisory services, introduced its Tech Spectrum Market Evaluation Report for Mobile Collaboration, 2017. The report evaluates 16 major mobile collaboration providers and provides a guide to the trends and technologies that are shaping the market for this year and beyond.

Major trends include the consumer-to-enterprise demands such as the rising popularity of fast mobile messaging, how messaging is changing the landscape of email, and how digital assistants in the form of chatbots will quickly become an integral part of every Mobile Collaboration provider’s offerings. Several of the providers in the Tech Spectrum report already have support for chatbots. Aragon Research predicts that more than half of mobile collaboration providers - 60% - will support chatbots in their offerings by the end of 2017.

“The need to communicate quickly and securely is what Mobile Collaboration is all about,” said Jim Lundy, founder and CEO of Aragon Research, and author of the Tech Spectrum for Mobile Collaboration, 2017. “Aragon is predicting that Mobile Collaboration will challenge email over the next five years as Messaging becomes a mission critical application for the enterprise, and one that can automate many tasks, including knowledge delivery, in ways that email can’t.”

For the full analysis of the 16 Mobile Collaboration providers and an overview of the market, read the full Tech Spectrum report.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research is the newest technology research and advisory firm. Aragon delivers high impact interactive research and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to help them make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com.