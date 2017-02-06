FitWhey Named the Official RTD Protein Beverage of Spartan Race

BFit Brands announced a new partnership between Spartan Race — an organization that stages a national series of obstacle races of varying distance and difficulty levels — and FitWhey, the fitness beverage that combines protein and functional energy.

FitWhey and Spartan Race kick off their new partnership at the upcoming Sprint & Super event at Fort McDowell Rodeo Grounds in Arizona, scheduled for Feb. 25 and Feb. 26, 2017. According to the agreement, FitWhey becomes the “official RTD protein beverage” of the event, with more events planned for 2017. As sponsor, FitWhey will have a significant presence at the event, including the promotion of the FitWhey brand prominently throughout the event and company reps will hand out complimentary FitWhey samples to Spartan Race participants. More than 10,000 participants and spectators are expected for Arizona’s Spartan Race Sprint & Super event, which consists of two races: the Spartan Sprint, featuring 3+ miles and 20+ obstacles, and the Spartan Super, featuring 8+ miles and 25+ obstacles.

Spartan Race is the world’s leading obstacle race company, with more than 170 events in 25+ countries. It has more than 1 million global participants, with more than 5 million passionate social media followers, as well as a popular NBC television series. Spartan Race has made obstacle racing one of the fastest growing sports … and lifestyles … in the world.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with Spartan Race, which is in our footprint market of Arizona,” said FitWhey’s creator and co-founder Erik Rothchild, a 10-plus year veteran in the beverage business. “We believe that Spartan Race participants will find great value in a performance drink that combines protein, caffeine, B vitamins and zero sugar. We couldn’t have found a better partner. Spartan Race embodies the FitWhey lifestyle, individuals who aspire to achieve their fitness goals, no matter how challenging and difficult.”

FitWhey represents a breakthrough in the fitness drink market. It combines 20 grams of whey protein with an energy component in a sugar-free, non-carbonated beverage of 90 calories per bottle. FitWhey is sold in ready-to-drink 16-ounce plastic bottles in three flavors: Grape, Berry and Orange. It is sold at more than 105 QT stores and 38 Hi-Health Stores throughout Arizona. FitWhey also recently signed a distribution agreement with Schade Distributing Co. in Arizona.

FitWhey is targeted toward health-conscience individuals and fitness enthusiasts. It is ideal for fat-loss programs, exercise programs, weight-training programs, carb-conscience diets, athletic activities, and as part of a healthy, active lifestyle.

For more information, visit http://www.drinkfitwhey.com.