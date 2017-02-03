Kovels on Antiques & Collectibles February 2017 Newsletter Available

Kovels on Antiques & Collectibles February 2017 newsletter

Shearwater pottery is featured in a sale report in Kovels on Antiques & Collectibles February 2017 newsletter. Made in Mississippi, Shearwater is known for its realistically painted items with designs inspired by local flora and fauna. Prices for the nearly two dozen pieces auctioned in New Orleans ranged from $937 to just over $8,000. A Pennsylvania auction featured 129 items from the personal collection of a Lone Ranger impersonator. Kovels’ February newsletter pictures a life-sized Lone Ranger mannequin that sold for $300 and one depicting his horse, Silver, that brought $660. Stirrups, spurs, and holsters, many custom made of leather and silver, were also offered, as well as Lone Ranger-themed items like pictures, a puzzle and a train set. And tea sets made for children were a hit at a Virginia sale. Some were made by porcelain manufacturers known for their full-sized tableware, like Copeland, Villeroy & Boch and Spode. Have a taste for tiny tea sets? Find examples pictured with prices in Kovels’ latest issue.

Midcentury furniture designers used wood, metals, glass and tiles in new ways to form sleek, sculptural shapes, like those of some coffee tables recently sold at auction in Chicago. Coffee tables by Isamu Noguchi, Warren Platner and Karl Springer sold, many for bargain prices, and examples are pictured in Kovels’ February newsletter. And the jingle of gold charm bracelets attracted both holiday shoppers and gold dealers at a Maryland auction. They are popular again, but they are also weighty, so whether to wear or melt down, buyers had their reasons for paying $1,000 to over $3,000 for the dozen available pieces. Revisit the charm of old charm bracelets in Kovels’ latest issue.

Terry Kovel goes “on the road” to the annual Design Miami and Art Basel shows in Miami Beach and writes about the latest exhibits and design trends, especially furniture and pottery. The popular illustrated Collector’s Gallery answers readers’ questions about a cedar chest, Heinz promotional tin, NRA gum (probably not what you think!) and a Kay Finch pig. February’s Dictionary of Marks lists marks used by American silver companies. And more than 70 antiques and collectibles are listed in the Buyer’s Price Guide.

Kovels on Antiques & Collectibles is available as a print subscription, or as a digital version that is part of the Kovels.com Premium subscription.

Terry Kovel is America’s foremost authority on antiques and collectibles. She is the well-known columnist and author of more than 100 books on antiques and collecting. With her daughter, Kim Kovel, she co-authors the best-selling annual Kovels’ Antiques and Collectibles Price Guide. The 2017 edition is now available at Kovelsonlinestore.com and local bookstores. They will discuss antiques and collectibles topics with accredited media. Photographs are available. Contact pr(at)kovels(dot)com.

About Kovels.com

Kovels.com, created by Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel, provides collectors and researchers with up-to-date and accurate information on antiques and collectibles. The company was founded in 1953 by Terry Kovel and her late husband, Ralph. Since then, the Kovels have written some of America’s most popular books and articles about antiques, including the best-selling Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide 2017. The website, Kovels.com, online since 1998, offers more than a million free prices, and includes a free weekly email, “Kovels Komments.” It gives readers a bird’s-eye view of the market through the latest news, auction reports, a Marks Dictionary, readers’ questions and answers and much more.

