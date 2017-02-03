On the Ball Marketing Launches New Website

“It’s an exciting time for our company. We needed a website that incorporated and reflected everything about On the Ball from marketing to business development to sales training." Zack Stein, President, On the Ball

Steve Nudelberg, Principal Thinker of On the Ball Marketing, is pleased to announce the launch of the new On the Ball website.

In keeping with the company’s pivot to focus more on being a sales resource, the newest edition more clearly reflects this direction with the addition of On the Bench and On the Book.

Showcasing these distinct business silos will clearly aid newly appointed President, Zack Stein, in attracting new talent to our organization as well supporting our client acquisition mindset.

On the Ball strategic partner, Hustle Branding, supported the effort. “A successful business has everything to do with the strength of your relationships and your ability to make meaningful connections. Steve, and his incredible team at On the Ball Marketing, have been extremely valuable strategic partners to both Hustle Branding and Surge Brand Partners. I recommend them highly to any companies who are looking to scale their business and maximize their growth.” - MJ Gottlieb, Co-Founder- Hustle Branding & Surge Brand Partners

“It’s an exciting time for our company. We needed a website that incorporated and reflected everything about On the Ball from marketing to business development to sales training, The previous website did not do that. The goal was to showcase our offerings and our team and I think we accomplished it.” Zack Stein, President, On the Ball

On the Ball has been in business for over twenty-two years. Starting out as a sports marketing company to a traditional marketing agency to business development resource. Acclaimed for its strategic thinking and sales-focused abilities, On the Ball specializes in all things sales. By investing time and talent in emerging ideas, the agency can specifically help companies grow.

On the Bench is a team of seasoned, sales professionals across the country including: West Palm Beach, Miami, New York, L.A., Detroit, Charlotte, and Atlanta markets that create meetings to the C-Level suite for sales team.

On the Book is a unique way we use customized published books to communicate your key messages for corporate gifts, employee motivation, promotions, and events.