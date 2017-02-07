The Basketball Hall of Fame brand has impact wherever the game is played. With a dynamic portfolio of assets that lends itself to great licensing, Steiner Sports is honored and excited to be representing the Hall of Fame.

As part of its continuing marketing efforts around the 125th Anniversary of the game of basketball, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today that it has named Steiner Sports Marketing as its AOR for licensing.

As part of the engagement, Steiner Sports will explore domestic licensing opportunities with a variety of third party licensees. Steiner Sports plans on capitalizing not only on the popularity of the game in the United States, but around the world as it will be able to leverage the marks and IP rights of the Basketball Hall of Fame, the 125th Anniversary, the iconic museum and Enshrinement. In addition to its Licensing responsibilities, Steiner will assist the Hall of Fame with select sponsorships and promotional opportunities.

“Steiner Sports has a rich history in the licensing world. Their reputation for building successful licensing programs for other sports brands and personalities made them the perfect fit for the Basketball Hall of Fame,” said Mark Crepeau, Vice President, Marketing Partnerships. “They are truly a “best-in-class” organization and we are thrilled to have them lead our licensing efforts.”

“The Basketball Hall of Fame is a global icon and we know this brand has impact wherever the game is played. With a dynamic portfolio of assets that lends itself to great licensing, Steiner Sports is honored and excited to be representing the Hall of Fame,” said Ed Schauder, Steiner Sports Executive Vice President and General Counsel. “The licensing campaign that we will be conducting will allow licensees to create new products designed with the avid basketball fan in mind, while also sharing in the rich history of the game.”

About Steiner Sports Marketing: Steiner Sports specializes in helping companies use the power of sports to grow their business. It has spent over 25 years building relationships with more than 2,000 athletes, national relationships with the major sports leagues, and partnerships with the best teams in sports. These relationships are the foundation for the athlete appearances, turnkey events, and digital content Steiner Sports provides. Steiner Sports is also the leading producer of authentic hand-signed memorabilia, which is perfect for loyalty programs, customer activation, and corporate gifts. The core of Steiner Sports’ value proposition is leverage. For information on licensing opportunities with the Basketball Hall of Fame, contact Ed Schauder eschauder(at)steinersports(dot)com or 914-307-1130.

About the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame: Located in Springfield, Massachusetts, the city where basketball was invented, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame promotes and preserves the game of basketball at every level – professional, collegiate and high school, for both men and women on the global stage.



