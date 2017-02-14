It took me four months to build up the courage to tell my daughters about my mistakes.

Hall of Fame sportscaster Dick Stockton is teaming with CRN International’s Collisions division to launch a sports podcast appropriately dubbed “Stockton!” The first episode featuring controversial baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez debuts on Tuesday, February 14.

A-Rod provides revealing insights into his life, legacy and lessons learned. “It took me four months to build up the courage to tell my daughters about my mistakes,” Rodriguez says in the podcast episode. “Looking back, the suspension [from baseball for the 2014 season] was a pivotal turning point in my life.” A-Rod has two young daughters, Natasha and Ella.

“You don’t need to be defined by your mistakes; it’s how you handle them,” added A-Rod. “I feel like I’m still rounding first base.”

Rodriguez also discusses his legacy in the game, his experience as a sports commentator on Fox, and who he admires today in Major League Baseball.

In the preview episode of “Stockton,” ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap turns the tables on Stockton, and interviews the sportscaster on his storied career, providing a unique and detailed look at one of the most distinctive voices in sports broadcasting.

The “Stockton!” podcast (http://www.stocktonpodcast.com) brings a thinking man’s depth to podcasting with humor and curiosity. Listeners will get a fresh perspective on core issues affecting sports, its fans, the teams, the athletes and even the weekend warriors. “Stockton!” also will offer listeners behind-the-scenes peeks of how broadcasts come together and share the microphone with some of today’s sports legends. The podcast will present stories and newsmakers from different angles never before probed in a public forum.

As one of the most distinctive voices on the airwaves, Dick Stockton has been named one of the 50 top sportscasters of all time and is a member of the Broadcasters Hall of Fame. He has had a unique front-row seat to the major sporting events and sports stories of our time. He has called the shots from the Olympics, World Series, NBA Finals and a wide range of historic sports moments for CBS, NBC, Fox and Turner. He has interviewed and gotten to know the greats and other personalities in ways that transcend what the average fan sees and hears.

“Most of my career I've been behind the microphone doing play-by-play of so many events in so many sports,” says Stockton. “Now I have the opportunity to share my views on not only what's happening currently, along with the perspective of over four decades of experience in sports, but the ancillary aspects as well.”

The venture represents the latest addition to CRN International’s fast-growing portfolio of podcasts under the Collisions brand, whose shows have all appeared in iTunes’ New and Noteworthy section and whose audience sizes represent the upper echelon of some 300,000 podcasts. Other Collisions podcasts include: “Distraction,” hosted by New York Times best-selling author and leading psychiatrist Dr. Edward Hallowell; the “Car and Driver Podcast,” in partnership with the editors of Car and Driver magazine; “The Official Sasquatch! Festival Podcast,” a Live Nation music festival; and “Just the Right Book! Podcast,” hosted by Roxanne Coady from leading independent bookseller R.J. Julia.

CRN, which for decades has produced thousands of radio campaigns on radio stations throughout the country for hundreds of leading consumer brands, will work with Stockton to create, produce and distribute the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, SoundCloud and many other podcast outlets.

About Dick Stockton: Considered one of the most versatile broadcasters with more than 35 years of experience, Stockton's vast resume includes 17 years at CBS Sports from 1978-1994. During that time, he worked NFL regular season and playoffs, NCAA regular season and tournament basketball, the World Swimming and Diving Championships, championship boxing, track and field as well as the Olympic Games. Stockton called the gold medal-winning performances by speed skaters Dan Jansen and Bonnie Blair, moments which he considers to be among the highlights of his career.

Stockton also has called regular season and NBA playoff games for Turner Sports. In 2001, he was honored with the Curt Gowdy Award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.

Stockton arrived at CBS Sports fulltime in 1978 to work NFL games where his partners included Roger Staubach, Hank Stram, Dan Fouts, Merlin Olsen, Terry Bradshaw, Dan Dierdorf and Wayne Walker. In addition to his NFL work, he was the lead announcer for the NBA on CBS from 1982 to 1990, including the memorable Lakers-Celtics NBA Finals in that decade. Stockton also appeared weekly on CBS Sports coverage of Major League Baseball from 1990 to 1992, including three American League Championship Series.

Stockton was the voice of Red Sox baseball from 1975 through 1978 at WSBK-TV in Boston. In 1975 he called Carlton Fisk's legendary 12th-inning home run in the sixth game of the World Series for NBC Sports ("if it stays fair......home run!") NBC also employed him from 1976 and 1977 to cover NFL games and NCAA tournament basketball. He called play-by-play of Oakland A's games for KRON-TV in San Francisco for three years beginning in 1995.

From 2001 through 2008, Stockton called the Super Bowl for the NFL to an international audience of more than 230 countries.

