“EON is a powerful and innovative software; and we strongly feel our frameworks and templates complement its existing capabilities to drive customers towards Enterprise and Operational Excellence.”

P5G, LLC, pioneers of EON®, a first-of-its-kind Enterprise Excellence Platform, has finalized a business partnership with Flevy, LLC, the marketplace for premium business documents.

“This partnership is representative of P5G’s overall strategy of providing compelling and actionable content and business frameworks that our clients use to implement best practices and standardize business processes,” said Roger Price, CEO of P5G. “Flevy’s robust library of premium business documents and frameworks in the areas of strategy development, organizational change management, and operational excellence make for a great addition to EON®’s growing portfolio of implementation content.”

Private and public sector organizations have been using EON® for some time to deploy strategy and manage their enterprise improvement agenda, including both traditional project portfolio & lifecycle management and business process standardization. Now, through this partnership with Flevy, those organizations will receive access to dozens of new and highly valuable tools, templates, and other resources. “I’m excited to partner with Flevy,” said Brian Wilkins, P5G’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “They’ve built a tremendous library of actionable business documents that our clients will absolutely love.”

EON® has generated tremendous market traction across multiple industries, including chemicals/petrochemicals, food & beverage, discrete parts manufacturing, medical devices, healthcare, and state government agencies.

About Flevy, LLC

Flevy, LLC is the marketplace for premium business documents. Flevy's documents are of the same caliber as those produced by top-tier management consulting firms, like McKinsey, Bain, Accenture, BCG, and Deloitte. Most of their documents were developed by seasoned executives and consultants with 20+ years of experience.

These documents include business frameworks & methodologies, presentation templates, financial models, and more. Flevy’s vision is to become a comprehensive knowledge base of premium business documents. All organizations, from startups to large enterprises across all industries, can use Flevy—whether it's to jumpstart projects, to find reference or comparison materials, or simply learn.

About P5G and EON

P5G is the brains behind EON®, a highly configurable and scalable Enterprise Excellence Platform that allows organizations to deploy and manage their enterprise strategy at all levels and across all functions by creating meaningful “parent-child” relationships based on their unique organizational structure, assigning ownership for those objectives, creating strategy-specific work plans, and generating a risk profile for each objective. EON® also makes it easy to explicitly link enterprise improvement initiatives to the strategy, manage those initiatives to completion, and track return on investment.

One of EON’s® key differentiators is a feature set called Heatmaps that makes it possible for organizations to generate operational maturity models, assess maturity anywhere, and implement practical work plans to improve maturity. Clients use Heatmaps to drive operational excellence, ensure compliance, or standardize business processes.

EON® has generated tremendous market traction across multiple industries, including chemicals/petrochemicals, food & beverage, discrete parts manufacturing, medical devices, healthcare, and state government agencies.