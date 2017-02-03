Erik Feig Departs MRIS, a Bright MLS Company

It’s been a privilege to have been part of this remarkable team, and to have accomplished so much together along the way.

Bright MLS, the Mid-Atlantic’s largest multiple listing service (MLS) that serves approximately 85,000 real estate professionals across 40,000 square miles, today announced that Erik M. Feig is leaving his eleven-year post as General Counsel of Metropolitan Regional Information Systems (MRIS), one of Bright’s founding organizations.

Feig was the first-ever General Counsel for MRIS. During Feig’s tenure, his accomplishments include a long line of successful deals and partnerships; the precedent setting Neighborcity.com copyright lawsuit; leadership in intellectual property and information rights issues; and most recently, his critical role in the successful merger of MRIS and TREND MLS to form Bright MLS.

“When I joined MRIS in 2005 as its first General Counsel, the company was poised for growth and was expanding its leadership position in a rapidly changing market,” said Feig. “It’s been a privilege to have been part of this remarkable team, and to have accomplished so much together along the way. Now that the merger transaction is closed and transition is proceeding, I am looking forward to what’s next,” he added.

“Erik has been an excellent General Counsel who brought strong business and legal acumen to everything he did,” said David Charron, former CEO of MRIS and now Chief Strategy Officer of Bright MLS. “His counsel and leadership were instrumental to so many of our successes and creating significant shareholder value. When he first joined, we talked about creating an internal legal department that was a hands-on, trusted partner to enhance our business. Erik was committed to realizing that vision, and as General Counsel built a department, relationships, and a record that speak for themselves.”

Brian D. Schneider, Partner at Arent Fox in Washington, D.C., will serve as General Counsel for Bright MLS.

