Win the Brownells/Lou Ferrigno Big Green Dream Gun This Dream Gun is different though. It’s Lou Ferrigno’s Dream Gun, and one lucky winner will take it home.

It’s not every day the general public gets a chance to win a gun crafted from the dreams of a bona fide celebrity. However, Brownells and Lou Ferrigno have turned that idea into a reality.

Unveiled at SHOT Show 2017, Lou Ferrigno’s Big Green Dream Gun® is a sight to behold. Working off of the Fightlite MCR-103 belt-fed AR-15 platform, the Brownells crew outfitted the fire-breathing beast with an Elcan optic, Keymod™ handguards and an Atlas bipod for supreme stability.

Brownells then called in support from Battle Arms Development to apply the custom, mutant-green paint job that covers nearly the entire rifle. All in, the firearm is valued at approximately $7,200.

“Our Dream Guns show off our huge selection of aftermarket parts and accessories while inspiring our customers to build the firearm of their dreams,” said Brownells CEO Pete Brownell. “This Dream Gun is different though. It’s Lou Ferrigno’s Dream Gun, and one lucky winner will take it home.”

The firearm will be on display at various shows and events in 2017, most notably the NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Atlanta, Georgia, this coming April 27-30, in the Brownells booth. Lou Ferrigno will be on hand during the NRA Show to meet and greet booth visitors.

Customers can also sign up with win the firearm online at http://www.brownells.com/biggreen. The sweepstakes end on May 1, 2017; sweepstakes rules can be found on the sign up page.

