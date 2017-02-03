It is a great honor to host Mr. Brooks. The Jewish community and the NAACP have a long history, and it’s time that we recommit the mission of this illustrious organization.

Historic First: Leader of NAACP to Visit Sinai Temple

Next Saturday, February 11th, Sinai Temple has the honor of welcoming Cornell William Brooks, President and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Mr. Brooks will be speaking as part of Shabbat morning services.

This will be the first time a leader of the NAACP has made a visit to Sinai Temple. Mr. Brooks will be discussing the history and evolution of the NAACP over the past 107 years. Craig Taubman, founder of the Pico Union Project, who coordinated Mr. Brooks' visit, had this to say, “It is a great honor to host Mr. Brooks. The Jewish community and the NAACP have a long history, and it’s time that we recommit the mission of this illustrious organization.”

Cornell William Brooks is a graduate of Yale Law School, where he was a member of the Yale Law and Policy Review. During his time as a civil rights attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice, Mr. Brooks championed various causes, including housing discrimination. As the 18th President and CEO of the NAACP, Mr. Brooks' tenure has focused on advocacy and action regarding several major issues in the following areas: racial profiling, police misconduct, and voter suppression.

