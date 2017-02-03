MES Inc., Releases New MESH Suite of Solutions

MESH Screen Captures

MES, Inc., a global manufacturing resources and supply chain management company that uses data analystics as the basis for many of its decision-making activities, has introduced MESH, an innovative, customized suite of solutions that the company has developed to increase efficiency and quality across all of its business units.

After testing several off-the-shelf systems, the management team at MES determined that custom solutions were needed to accommodate the company’s rapid growth, growing international presence, and industry diversification. Intuitiveness and ease-of-use were driving forces in the development process. MESH was created based on those needs.

Currently, the MESH portfolio includes three solutions:

MESH CRM

After using Salesforce and Dynamics CRM for two years, the MES team found these programs to be lacking the customization they needed. MESH CRM is a customized Client Relations Management tool which allows sales account managers an opportunity to track activities ranging from task scheduling, business analysis on trends, area coverage, and more. The sales team can also use MESH CRM to analyze, focus, and improve sales performance.

MESH PM

This Project Management tool is built on an SQL platform such that quotes and projects can be managed from RFQ to APQP (Advanced Product Quality Planning) through PPAP (Production Part Approval Process). The tool allows global quality, supply chain, and finance teams to track project status, revision levels, and PPAP quality documents from kickoff to production launch.

MESH QM

As a global company, MES needs to assure that its quality engineers are able to control and maintain Quality Management throughout the process. MESH QM offers start-to-finish production status and QA monitoring. It also includes process improvement activities and assists in the coordination of supply chain activities and customer support services. Links are available on a 24/7 basis to help the international company run smoothly, regardless of on what continent their team members may be.

Today, MES uses robust data prospecting and mining, statistical methodologies, and modeling techniques to great success. MES is already planning the development of several more innovative applications and platforms for further automation and efficiency.

Visit http://www.mesinc.net to learn more.

