SharePoint Fest DC Announces FireStart as a Gold Sponsor

SharePoint Fest announces FireStart, the leading BPM product in the Microsoft ecosystem, as a gold sponsor. Conference delegates will hear from keynote speakers and attend breakout sessions. Over 100 sessions will be offered across multiple tracks, as well as two optional days of workshops preceding the conference. There will also be a networking reception held at the end of the first day of the conference.

“We are very proud to be a gold sponsor of SharePoint Fest in 2017. As we make our entry into the North American market, we are exited to demonstrate how European companies have used FireStart and SharePoint to build powerful workflows, and to show conference attendees how easy it can be to automate processes with FireStart.” - Shyamal Addanki, Director North America, FireStart BPM Suite.

About FireStart

FireStart is the leading BPM product in the Microsoft ecosystem, covering professional process management and powerful workflow automation in one consistent management interface. Organizations utilize FireStart together with SharePoint to build business critical management systems. PROLOGICS, the developer of FireStart, is Microsoft Partner of the Year 2016 and serves international brands like Swarovski and Palfinger to improve their daily operational excellence. FireStart has won several BPM awards in a row und provides great usability for business and IT departments.

Web Site: http://www.firestart.com

About SharePoint Fest

SharePoint Fest is in its sixth year. It offers a two-day conference (with an optional two days of workshops) that brings together SharePoint enthusiasts and practitioners, with many of the leading SharePoint experts and solution providers in the country.

Attend SharePoint Fest DC where attendees will be able to attend workshops and seminars – taught by Microsoft Certified Trainers, Microsoft engineers, and Microsoft MCM's and MVPs – covering Enterprise Content Management, Implementation/Administration, Business Value, Search, Business Intelligence, Office 365 and SharePoint Development. Attendees will be able to choose one complete learning track or mix and match based on what content best meets their current needs.

At SharePoint Fest DC, there will be sessions created for SharePoint administrators, software developers, business analysts, information architects, and knowledge workers, which will ensure that attendees walk away with as much knowledge as they desire to truly leverage SharePoint in their current environment.

Website: http://www.sharepointfest.com/DC