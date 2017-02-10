The U.S peanut industry, through Peanut Proud, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, united to donate nearly 55,000 jars of peanut butter, an approximate $165,000 retail value, in response to the tornadoes and severe thunderstorms that occurred in the United States January 20 to January 22, 2017. The donations included both in kind peanut butter from manufacturers and cash.

10,080 jars of Peanut Proud Peanut Butter were delivered to Albany/Dougherty County, Georgia immediately after the storms. The peanut butter was distributed in 10,000 food packages prepared by area volunteer organizations and churches. A portion was also used by area churches to make peanut butter sandwiches for storm victims and emergency workers.

Peanut Proud also delivered 2,880 jars of peanut butter to the Dougherty County School System in Georgia to feed students displaced by the storm. Many of these children we unable to access the free school breakfast/lunch program they depend on for over ten days while schools were without power.

14,400 jars of peanut butter were delivered to Calvary Baptist Church in Petal, Mississippi through coordinated efforts with the Mississippi Peanut Growers. Approximately 26,000 jars of peanut butter were delivered to the Georgia Peanut Commission in Tifton, Georgia. The commission coordinated deliveries to area churches and other relief organizations, such as Second Harvest of South Georgia and First Baptist Church in Adel, Georgia. In the weeks following the storm, thousands of PBJ sandwiches were distributed daily to storm victims all over the area.

Peanut butter has seven grams of protein per serving, is shelf stable, requires no refrigeration or special preparation and is enjoyable for all age groups, making it a natural choice for those who suddenly find themselves suffering from food insecurity. To make a life-saving donation, visit Peanut Proud’s website at http://www.peanutproud.com or send a check to: Peanut Proud, 2015 Disaster Relief, P.O. Box 446, Blakely, GA 39823.

Peanut Butter for the Hungry (PB4H) is an initiative of the U.S. peanut industry that helps hungry and malnourished children and their families worldwide. PB4H is administered by the American Peanut Council and supports the manufacture and use of ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF), a simple but effective mixture of peanut paste, powdered milk, vitamins and minerals, in addition to the donation of shelf stable peanut butter to food banks throughout the United States.



Visit http://www.pb4h.org to learn more about Peanut Butter for the Hungry.