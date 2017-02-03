The Terrace, Hotel Valencia Santana Row "We strive for exceptional locations with a lifestyle living component, putting travelers steps away from an array of complementary restaurant, retail, and entertainment offerings," says Roy Kretschmer, VP of Operations

Valencia Group is proud to announce that all of their urban properties, including Hotel Valencia Santana Row, Hotel Valencia Riverwalk, Hotel Sorella CITYCENTRE and Hotel Sorella Country Club Plaza, were recognized by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hotels in the USA 2017 lists as top luxury hotel offerings in their respective cities. The annual U.S. News & World Report travel rankings are based on an analysis of expert and user opinions.

Hotel Valencia Santana Row was named the #1 hotel in San Jose, CA for the second year in a row. While acclaimed for its chic, trendy accommodations, travelers also describe this boutique hotel as cozy and romantic. Visitors enjoy the pedestrian-oriented location in close proximity to restaurants, drinks at the “swanky” Vbar and spending the day lounging by the outdoor pool.

Hotel Valencia Riverwalk was rated #5 in San Antonio and among the top 25 hotels in Texas. U.S. News & World Report noted that Hotel Valencia Riverwalk is the “see-and-be-seen enclave on the River Walk” with Vbar and Citrus attracting “beautiful people in beautiful clothes sipping beautiful cocktails”. The hotel’s elegant guestrooms are also a major draw.

Hotel Sorella CITYCENTRE landed at #10 on the list for Houston. “It's easy to see why this West Houston hotel is so popular” Property standouts included its well-equipped rooms, rooftop infinity pool, sleek and modern design, as well as striking Monnalisa bar with its starlit ceiling and central fire pit.

Hotel Sorella Country Club Plaza took the #3 spot in Kansas City and earned the #8 ranking of best hotels in Missouri. The property’s location amidst premium retail and dining, rooftop pool, Rosso restaurant, complimentary European breakfast, modern and stylish design and friendly customer service were among the elements that earned it merit.

Roy Kretschmer, VP of Operations for Valencia Group said, “Valencia Group hotels are specifically designed to create natural social gathering spaces with great food and beverage programming central to that goal. We also strive for exceptional locations with a lifestyle living component, putting travelers steps from an array of complementary restaurant, retail and entertainment offerings.”

About Valencia Group

Houston-based Valencia Group is a fully integrated hospitality company that provides management, development, branding and repositioning services for independent, full-service hotels owned by the company, in addition to third parties. Exceptional service, style and location have become brand trademarks. Earning both national and international recognition for their distinctive designs, amenities and settings, Valencia Group properties are destinations and gathering places within their respective communities, some further benefitting from and enriching their space within the cultural heart of a city. The company continues to forge a niche with hotels that anchor and add value to urban, mixed-use environments, which further support or enhance the guest experience with superior residential, restaurant, retail and office components. The Valencia Group portfolio currently includes Hotel Valencia Santana Row in San Jose, CA; Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio, TX; Hotel Sorella CITYCENTRE in Houston, TX; and Hotel Sorella Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, MO. Its newest concept, Lone Star Court, is a reinterpretation of the nostalgic motor court. The recently opened flagship is located at The Domain in Austin, TX, and a second, Cavalry Court, is underway in College Station, TX. Also in the development and construction phase are The George™, which will debut in tandem with Calvary Court in fall 2016, plus Valencia Group’s first five-star property, Hotel Alessandra Houston - anticipated to become a downtown landmark in winter 2016. For more information, please visit http://www.valenciagroup.com.