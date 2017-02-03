As LULAC begins the year with a new administration, it is critical to ensure that the issues important to the Latino community remain at the forefront of the legislative agenda. To help ensure this goal, LULAC members will once again participate in the annual Legislative Conference taking place on Wednesday, February 15 at the Washington Grand Hyatt Hotel from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

The Legislative Conference will host a variety of policy panels and workshops where issue experts, nonprofit leaders, and community advocates will brief LULAC members on some of the most important issues facing the Latino community. The policy panels and workshops are free and open to the public.

Later that evening, LULAC will host the National Awards Gala. Honorees who have demonstrated exemplary leadership will be recognized for their commitment and advocacy work on behalf of the Latino community. This year, LULAC is proud to honor President George H. W. Bush, journalist Dan Rather, and former NFL coach, Tom Flores. President George H. W. Bush will be presented with the Lifetime Service Award for his support for comprehensive immigration reform and his work for inclusion and diversity in government. In addition, Dan Rather will be recognized with the Lifetime Service Award for his responsible and ethical reporting of Latinos in the United States. The National Trailblazer Award will be bestowed upon two time Super Bowl winning coach Tom Flores who has been an advocate for more Latino representation in the National Football League (NFL).

LULAC is also pleased to announce that award-winning journalist and co-anchor of Noticiero Univision María Elena Salinas will serve as the mistress of ceremonies for the awards gala.

On Thursday, February 16, LULAC members from across the country will meet with Members of Congress to reinforce the policy priorities of the organization.

The Emerge Latino Conference will be held alongside the Legislative Conference and will host over 150 college students from across the country. The students will attend policy briefings and advocacy sessions that focus on the importance of active citizenship. On the final day of the conference, students will visit Members of Congress and advocate for the policies that are important to their communities and families.

Members of the press interested in attending any of the events above should RSVP at http://www.LULAC.org/pressrsvp.

The Legislative Conference and Awards Gala will take place at the Washington Grand Hyatt Hotel located at 1000 H Street NW Washington, DC 20001 on Wednesday, February 15. For more information, visit http://www.lulac.org/gala

###

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is the nation’s largest and oldest civil rights volunteer-based organization that empowers Hispanic Americans and builds strong Latino communities. Headquartered in Washington, DC, with 1000 councils around the United States and Puerto Rico, LULAC’s programs, services and advocacy address the most important issues for Latinos, meeting critical needs of today and the future. For more information, visit http://www.lulac.org.