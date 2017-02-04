Settlers Life Expands Product Offerings to Nevada and Utah

Settlers Life Insurance Company We’re excited to offer what we believe to be the best final expense products on the market to residents of these new states.

Settlers Life Insurance Company announced that its final expense whole life insurance products are now available to residents of Nevada and Utah.

“We had record sales years in 2015 and 2016,” explained Steve Bontell, Chief Marketing Officer, “We are committed to keeping that momentum going and truly becoming ‘America's Final Expense Company(SM)’. We’re excited to offer what we believe to be the best final expense products on the market to residents of these new states.”

With the expansion into Nevada and Utah, Settlers Life products are now available in forty-four (44) states. Settlers Life has more than 6,500 independent agents appointed across the country.

Settlers Life Insurance Company specializes in simplified issue, final expense, whole life insurance coverage for insureds aged fifteen-days to eighty-five years. A member of the NGL Insurance Group since 1999, Settlers Life’s primary administrative office is located in Bristol, Virginia. Since 2007, Settlers Life has maintained an A. M. Best financial strength rating of "A minus" (Excellent), the fourth highest of 16 such ratings. A.M. Best states that an "A minus" rating "is assigned to companies which have, in our opinion, an excellent ability to meet their ongoing insurance obligations." A.M. Best is the oldest and most widely recognized rating agency dedicated to the insurance industry.