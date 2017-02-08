The MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) has elected Ellen Mitchel, CRS, CDPE as its 2017 Broward Council president. She and the entire Board of Directors were installed Feb. 3 during MIAMI’s 2017 Inaugural and Awards Celebration at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

The Broward Council is dedicated to leadership, the real estate profession and the communities they serve. Broward leaders impact key policy decisions and stay informed about important issues affecting the industry. With 45,000 members, MIAMI is the largest local Realtor association in the nation.

“MIAMI membership has risen steadily in Broward County, and now includes more than 11,000 members,” Mitchel said. “As 2017 Broward Council leadership, we look forward to staying active and visible in local real estate issues while promoting South Florida real estate.”

Mitchel is the owner and co-founder of RE/MAX Executive Realty in Downtown Hollywood. She co-founded the firm in 2001. She works with home buyers, sellers and investors from around the world and has a dynamic team that is multilingual (Spanish, German, Russian, Polish and French).

In addition to her volunteer work with MIAMI, Mitchel serves as a director for Florida Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. She was inducted into the RE/MAX Hall of Fame, The Chairman’s Club and The Master Broker’s Forum. She also volunteers for Broward Outreach Center and Children’s Miracle Network among others.

Ellen is a wife and mother of a blended family of seven. She is very active in the community where she lives, works and plays. Ellen enjoys horseback riding, boating, reading, playing with her three rescue pups and spending time with her family.

Announcing the 2017 Broward County Board of Governors

Joining Mitchel are: Broward President-Elect Patricia C. Anglero of Galleria International Realty; 2016 Broward President Donna Reid, AHWD of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate; Governor Israel V. Ameijeiras, CRS, CRB, SFR of LMG Realty, Inc.; Governor Jimmy Branham of The Keyes Company; Governor David Dweck, ABR, CIPS, GRI, MRP of Southeast Regional Realty; Governor Saria Finklestein, CLHMS of Keller Williams Partners Realty; Governor Daniele S. Gordon, SRS of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate; Governor Jonathan Keith of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate; Governor Nathan Klutznick of The K Company Realty, LLC; Governor Sharon R. Lindblade, CIPS, PMN, PSA of Century 21 Hansen Realty; Governor Neal Oates Jr., CIPS, CLHMS, SFR of World Renowned Real Estate; Governor Thamara Pichardo, ABR, CIPS, GRI, SRS, AHWD of Realty World; Governor Venus Proffer of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate; Governor Patrick Simm, ABR, CRS, GRI, e-PRO of Keller Williams Realty; Governor Audrey Vergez, SFR, CNE, CSMS of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty; Governor Lisa Vizcaino, CDPE, CHS, CRS of Realty World South Florida; Governor Ron Hanks of The Keyes Company, Inc.

Danielle Y. Clermont is Senior VP of Broward, Palm Beach & Martin Counties. Deborah Boza-Valledor, CIPS, CRB, CRS, GRI, TRC, RSPS, AHWD, serves as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer for MIAMI. Teresa King Kinney serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the organization.

About the MIAMI Association of REALTORS®

The MIAMI Association of REALTORS® was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 97 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, the Realtors Commercial Alliance, the Broward Council, the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound (JTHS) Council, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Council and the award-winning International Council, it represents nearly 45,000 real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S., and has official partnerships with 160 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI’s official website is http://www.miamire.com

