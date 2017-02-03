Empire Medical Training Calendar Updates for February

Actually performing these procedures is what sets Empire Medical Training apart from the rest. For example, being a DDS, you may not be familiar with the techniques and requirements that come along with being a plastic surgeon.

Empire Medical Training offers over 700 accredited workshops and training programs for physicians and health care professionals like nurse practitioners and dentists including DO and DDS professionals. Empire Medical Training offers courses each year throughout the United States, Asia, and South America with topics ranging from Aesthetics, Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine, Pain Management, Surgery, as well as business topics for practice growth and compliance.

Empire Medical Training places a strong emphasis on the hands-on training portion of each procedural workshop to ensure the attendee is proficient in each technique. This month, they have made a few enhancements to their February registration process, making it easier for members and new course-goers alike.

The first improvement includes Empire Medical Training’s acquisition of RX Medical Training. With this acquisition, Empire Medical Training is now able to offer a virtual membership, which includes accessing the online portal at any time. Dr. Stephen Cosentino, DO, Founder and President of Empire Medical Training, states, “This is a great opportunity for those members who can’t always make it out to the courses in their area.”

Another update to Empire Medical Training’s courses in February includes their digital calendar now available on Facebook. This allows clients to share the event with colleagues that may also be interested in expanding their practice. In addition to adding it right to the calendar on a mobile device, these Facebook events will keep those interested updated on any changes that may occur.

Some highlighted courses for February include the Advanced Botox and Dermal Fillers (Level II) and Complete, Hands-On Dermal Filler workshops. Important to note, Stephen Cosentino will also be working around the football schedule with the Super Bowl occurring early February. Another popular course with Empire Medical Training is their Sclerotherapy for Physicians and Nurses where members will learn more about injection techniques and medical protocols.

As Dr, Stephen Cosentino, DO, says, “Actually performing these procedures is what sets Empire Medical Training apart from the rest. For example, being a DDS, you may not be familiar with the techniques and requirements that come along with being a plastic surgeon.” Empire Medical Training is dedicated to giving its students the hands-on experience needed to understand how to perform each procedure.

