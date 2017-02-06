Frontrunner badge Providing great value has meant being “affordable and robust” for the past 13 years to us at Edvance360.

Edvance360, a leading provider of eLearning solutions, as well as 2015 winner and eight-time-finalist for the CODiE Award for Best Learning Management System, announced Edvance360 has received a rating of “Pacesetter” in the 2017 LMS Frontrunners Quadrant. For more information and a link to the quadrant itself, click here: http://www.softwareadvice.com/lms/#top-products.

“We are very proud of our placement on this Frontrunner Quadrant,” said Cathy Garland, Vice-President of Edvance360. “Especially since user feedback and reviews are so heavily considered in the calculations. Edvance360 has truly been a pacesetter since our inception – always pushing the evolution of learning systems. Providing great value – which to us has always meant being affordable yet robust – has been our goal for the past 13 years. Our clients have always enjoyed our below-market cost and our free, value-added features that many LMS companies charge extra for, such as Learning Outcomes & Competencies, ePortfolios, training and implementation, etc.!”

We invite you to consider Edvance360 for your online programs and internal training programs. Edvance360 offers:



Unparalleled Personal Support – Edvance360 is a demonstrated leader in its commitment to personalized support for its clients.

Affordable Pricing – Edvance360 pricing is significantly lower than other commercial vendors. Pricing is regularly 30%-50% below competitor prices.

Forward-Thinking Commitment – Edvance360 was the first to combine social networking and other Web 2.0, collaborative tools (Wikis, Communities, Journals, Blogs, RSS feeds, etc.) with the Learner Management System.

Open Standards and Specifications – Edvance360 supports SCORM and Common Cartridge.

About Edvance360

Edvance360 is an Internet-based Learner Management System (LMS) and secure social network that enables institutions to implement a successful online program. Edvance360 equips schools, corporations, and organizations to host online courses, implement modular courses, and revitalize traditional courses.

Our clients enjoy a high return on their investment, personalized support, and customizable solutions. We do not believe a one-size-fits-all approach is beneficial to our clients, so we are committed to adapting Edvance360 to fit the needs of the rapidly changing world of education.

Edvance360 is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. For more information, please visit http://www.edvance360.com or call 866-458-0360.

