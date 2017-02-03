Intermedia Communication Solutions, EMEA distributor of the PanaCast camera products from Altia Systems of California, today announced European availability of Intelligent Zoom, a new capability for the award-winning PanaCast 2 camera system which automatically and dynamically frames the transmitted video image to include everyone in the room visible within the camera’s native 180° field of view.

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FI3HeLzPgrc&feature=youtu.be

Intelligent Zoom will be demonstrated publically for the first time at Integrated Systems Europe 2017 in Amsterdam at stand (13-E72) from February 7 – 10.

Intelligent Zoom requires zero user interaction and is powered by advanced imaging science and computer vision algorithms which run in the on-board PanaCast video processor. It can work with all existing video collaboration solutions and does not require users to install any special drivers or applications.

“Traditional electro-mechanical PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) cameras can cause disruption in meetings due to their delay and distraction, and often require a person to control their movement. PanaCast’s Intelligent Zoom automatically and dynamically zooms in or out to include all the participants in the conversation, quietly and unobtrusively. It lets meeting participants focus on the meeting discussion without being distracted or slowed down by technology,” said Yash Gupta, Director of Engineering for Camera Systems Development at Altia Systems.

The algorithms use face detection and tracking information to locate all the people visible in the 180° field of view and automatically adjust the field of view to the minimum needed to include all the participants. It fits with the natural human instinct to include all participants in a conversation. Since the camera is able to track movement electronically, the adjustment is natural and unobtrusive, with no mechanical movement.

“2017 represents the beginning of the end of mechanical Pan-Tilt cameras in enterprise collaboration," said David Danto, IMCCA Director of Emerging Technology. “Manufacturers in the space know that their cameras have to electronically and automatically find and track active speakers. Altia Systems’ feature of placing that tracking intelligence right into their standard USB camera - covering a 180° field of view - puts their PanaCast 2 at the top of a very short list of devices that has moved into this needed future state.”

PanaCast 2 is the world’s first Panoramic-4K Plug-and-Play USB video camera. It is designed to help people communicate and collaborate effectively. It is used every day by over 750 companies (including 75 universities) around the world.

Availability and Pricing

The Intelligent Zoom capability is available now as a software product which runs on the PanaCast video processor built into the PanaCast 2 device. It is a customer-selectable option for PanaCast 2 cameras at order placement and can be added to customers’ current PanaCast 2 cameras at a one-time price of £120/€140 per PanaCast 2 device via a simple firmware upgrade.

For more information Click Here or contact the Intermedia team at:

E: mailto:info(at)intermedia-cs(dot)co(dot)uk

T: +44 1992 878312

About Altia Systems and PanaCast

Funded by Intel Capital and other leading investors, Altia Systems’ PanaCast products and technology deliver industry-first results in real-time stitching of panoramic video from multi-camera systems, enabling a unique experience in immersive video collaboration.

PanaCast 2 is the world’s first Panoramic-4K Plug-and-Play USB video camera. It delivers a 180° wide field of view which replicates the natural human visual perspective.

PanaCast 2s is the first software-defined, real-time 7.4 Megapixel 180° panoramic video camera system.

The PanaCast 3D VR Kit is the first system to deliver 180° 3D content with full 4K resolution in real-time, with in-device panoramic stitching.

The Panacast 2 product line will be on show at ISE 2017 at the RAI, Amsterdam, 7-10 February 2017 - Altia Systems, Inc. (Stand: 13-E72).

For complimentary admission: http://bit.ly/ISE-2017

~ Ends ~

Media Contacts:

Karen Froude

Marketing, PR and Operations Manager

The Prudent Marketer

E: karen(at)theprudentmarketer(dot)com

T: +44 (0)1256 345556

Steve Mills

Director of Marketing

Intermedia Communication Solutions

E: stevem(at)intermedia-cs(dot)co(dot)uk

T: +44 (0)1256 951023

http://www.theprudentmarketer.com

Altia Systems contact:

Priya Krishnan

Altia Systems

E: Priya.krishnan(at)altiasystems(dot)com

T: +1 (408) 996-9710

PanaCast® and Altia Systems® are trademarks of Altia Systems®, Inc. All other trademarks trade names, brand names, company names and/or logos appearing in this news announcement are the property of their respective owners.