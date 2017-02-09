Alberto Carrillo Leads MIAMI’s Young Professionals Network

The MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) is pleased to announce Miami native Alberto Carrillo as the 2017 chairman of its Young Professionals Network Leadership Board. Carrillo, the 2017 YPN Board, 2017 Broward YPN Chapter Chair Jimmy Branham and the 2017 Broward YPN chapter were installed Feb. 3 at MIAMI’s 2017 Inaugural and Awards Celebration.

MIAMI’s YPN Council is a dynamic group of young professionals dedicated to supporting the growth and professionalism of the South Florida real estate community. It’s a group that stays abreast of the latest Realtor tools, technology, resources and networking opportunities. MIAMI represents 45,000 residential, commercial and international real estate professionals.

“MIAMI YPN takes pride in helping young Realtors excel in real estate’s ever-evolving industry,” Carrillo said. “MIAMI YPN hosts events and educational classes to help South Florida Realtors network and learn the latest technology so they can better serve their clients.”

Carrillo has more than 10 years of Miami real estate experience. He is the sales manager for RelatedISG International Realty and runs the firm’s downtown Miami and South Beach offices. Carrillo previously worked for The Keyes Company.

Carrillo spent six years as a sales manager for AquaSun Realty, where he was actively involved in the business development and growth of the company.

In addition to his volunteer work with MIAMI, Carrillo is active with numerous organizations such as the REALTORS® Political Action Committee (RPAC) of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). He also served the 2014 ReBar Camp in Miami Beach.

Carrillo has a background in information technology and computer technology, and utilizes his knowledge to help young Realtors leverage new technology and social media to sell properties.

Announcing the 2017 YPN Leadership Board

Joining Carrillo are: Vice Chairman Jorge H. Fernandez of Caribe Homes Realty; 2016 YPN Chairman Jorge L. Guerra, Jr. of Real Estate Sales Force, Inc.; 2017 Broward Chapter Chair Jimmy Branham of The Keyes Company; 2017 Jupiter Chapter Chair Alicia Quick of Oceanside Realty Group; Broward Chapter Vice Chair Cassandra Gallego, e-PRO, TRC of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate; Jupiter Vice Chair Adrianne BuShea of Dzambik Marketing Group; Manulani Acosta, CLHMS of Real Estate Sales Force, Inc.; Jeff C. Corriolan of The Keyes Company; Raul Estrada of Dash – A Real Estate Company; Banna Fakhoury of Lombardi Properties; Carlos Felipe Hasbun of Home-C International Realty, LLC; Paola M. Garcia-Carrillo, CLHMS, CIPS of Residence Realty, Inc.; Fernando J. Grullon of Luxe Properties; Daniel Golik of Keller Williams Realty; Marissa Levine of Levine Realty Inc.; Bethany Martinez of Julies Realty LLC; Neal Oates Jr., CIPS, CLHMS, SFR of World Renowned Real Estate; Peter Ortega of Keller Williams Realty; Ronelle Ray of Ronelle Ray Realty & Associates; Wesley Ulloa, CLHMS of Luxe Properties; Albert Vasquez, ABR, SRS of Keller Williams Realty SW Partners; Frank Zepeda of Douglas Elliman.

Announcing the 2017 Broward YPN Chapter

Broward Chapter Chair Jimmy Branham of The Keyes Company; Broward Chapter Vice Chair Cassandra Gallego, e-PRO, TRC of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate; 2016 Broward Chapter Chair Neal Oates Jr., CIPS, CLHMS, SFR of World Renowned Real Estate; Antonio Feliz of Best Choice Real Estate, Inc.; Daniele S. Gordon, SRS of Coldwell Banker Real Estate; Alisha Hinds of Realty World South Florida; Raul Labarca of Kurz Real Estate; Carolina Preciado, SFR of Potential Property Group; Maria A. Raimundo, CDPE, CREO, CLHMS of Priority Realty Partners; Alexa Rosario of Keller Williams Realty; David Silverman of DeBianchi Real Estate, LLC; Jackie Lee Sylvester, CLHMS of Sylvester International Realty.

Announcing the 2017 Jupiter YPN Chapter

Jupiter Chapter Chair Alicia Quick of Oceanside Realty Group and Jupiter Chapter Vice Chair Adrianne BuShea of Dzambik Marketing Group.

Kevin Puricelli, the director of creative services & Executive for YPN, is the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® liaison for the Young Professionals Network Leadership Board.

Miami YPN uses social media to communicate with the real estate community. Join the Miami YPN Facebook Group at facebook.com/groups/MiamiYPN. Follow @MiamiYPN on Twitter or use #MiamiYPN to join the conversation.

About the MIAMI Association of REALTORS®

The MIAMI Association of REALTORS® was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 97 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, the Realtors Commercial Alliance, the Broward Council, the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound (JTHS) Council, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Council and the award-winning International Council, it represents nearly 45,000 real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S., and has official partnerships with 160 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI’s official website is http://www.miamire.com

