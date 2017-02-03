We are honored to recognize Secretary Clinton for dedicating her life to the empowerment of girls and women, and helping improve the conditions in which they live.

Girls Inc. will present The Honorable Hillary Rodham Clinton with the 2017 Girls Inc. Champion for Girls Award at their annual New York Luncheon – Celebrating Women of Achievement. Secretary Clinton will accept the award for her life-long commitment to advocating on behalf of girls and women and deliver the keynote speech.

“We are honored to recognize Secretary Clinton for dedicating her life to the empowerment of girls and women, and helping improve the conditions in which they live,” said Judy Vredenburgh, Girls Inc. President and CEO. “Every girl deserves the opportunity to grow up with champions who support and inspire her, and let her know that anything is possible. Secretary Clinton is a true champion for girls.”

The New York Luncheon – Celebrating Women of Achievement brings together over 1,000 committed supporters to celebrate distinguished Honorees and Girls Inc. National Scholars who share personal stories of overcoming challenges.

The event raises funds to support Girls Inc. in delivering life-changing programming and opportunities for girls in the United States and Canada.

Event Details:

Girls Inc. New York Luncheon – Celebrating Women of Achievement

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

The New York Marriott Marquis

Broadway Ballroom

1535 Broadway

New York, New York 10036

Reception: 11:15 a.m

Luncheon: 12:00 p.m

For More Information:

Media are invited to attend. Media access details to follow. To RSVP, please contact Tieler Giles at tgiles(at)girlsinc.org or 212-509-2000, ext. 237.

For information on supporting or attending the event, contact Jennifer Kramer at jkramer(at)girlsinc.org or 212-509-2000, ext. 211.

###

About Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold through direct service and advocacy. Our comprehensive approach to whole girl development equips girls to navigate gender, economic, and social barriers and grow up healthy, educated, and independent. These positive outcomes are achieved through three core elements: people - trained staff and volunteers who build lasting, mentoring relationships; environment - girls-only, physically and emotionally safe, where there is a sisterhood of support, high expectations, and mutual respect; and programming - research-based, hands-on and minds-on, age-appropriate, meeting the needs of today’s girls. Informed by girls and their families, we also advocate for legislation and policies to increase opportunities for all girls. Join us at http://www.girlsinc.org.