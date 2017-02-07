CDx is delighted to have its rapid and affordable pathogen detection system now available through LabGear Australia, a leading distributor of high quality test equipment.

Crystal Diagnostics (CDx) announced today that it has signed an agreement with LabGear Australia to sell and distribute in Australia the CDx Xpress System, a rapid and sensitive pathogen detection platform. This agreement adds a novel Food Safety equipment line to LabGear’s dominant position in food safety testing reagents and enrichment media.

LabGear Managing Director Derek Brown said, “Distribution of the CDx detection system clearly demonstrates the LabGear commitment to our Australian customers in bringing them the most advanced, fastest, and most accurate diagnostic system.”

According to CDx President and CEO Jim Bruce, “LabGear is recognized in the Food Safety sector as a leading distributor of high quality test reagents and equipment. We are delighted to have our rapid and affordable system available throughout Australia.” In the past two years Crystal Diagnostics has sold Xpress Systems to a number of processors, government and commercial test labs in the USA, as well as academic and research organizations. The system has numerous AOAC accreditations, including E. coli O157, Salmonella, Listeria and the “Big 6” STECs.

About CDx:

Crystal Diagnostics was founded in 2006 and is the exclusive licensee of fundamental liquid crystal technologies developed through a research partnership between Kent State University and Northeast Ohio Medical University. For more information about the company or its Xpress Pathogen Detection System, contact CEO Jim Bruce at 720-351-4885.

About LabGear Australia:

LabGear Australia is an Australian-based laboratory equipment supplier and distributor of scientific products. We offer a high-quality range of laboratory equipment and consumables backed up by a fully equipped technical service department staffed by highly trained and experienced technicians. A full inventory of spare parts ensures that any piece of equipment sold by LabGear can be fully supported in the field resulting in minimal downtime and peace of mind for the busy scientist.

The owners of LabGear Australia have over ninety years’ experience in the supply and servicing of laboratory equipment and only select products of a high quality that have the strong support of overseas and local manufacturers. We do not make promises we cannot keep and we do not look the other way when our customers have a problem. We believe the best recommendation is from happy customers and we work very hard to make that happen. We are a proud Australian-owned and -operated company acting locally and thinking globally.