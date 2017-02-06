Nicole Latimer appointed CEO of The StayWell Company

Nicole Latimer, CEO, StayWell

The StayWell Company announced today that Nicole Latimer will assume the position of CEO, effective March 1. Latimer succeeds Bill Goldberg, who has decided to step down from his position after successfully leading the organization during his five-year tenure with StayWell and its former parent company, MediMedia USA.

Latimer joined StayWell in 2016 and brings many years of strategic business consulting, research and product development leadership, and market strategy expertise to the position. In her time as president of the company, Latimer brought a commercial orientation to the solutions StayWell delivers, which contributed to the company’s financial growth.

StayWell experienced significant success in 2016, including the company’s recapitalization, through which Healthcare Services & Solutions, LLC (“HSS”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., acquired a majority stake in The StayWell Company.

“Nicole has a keen understanding and insight into the role of technology in the future of health care and changing consumer preferences and behaviors that drive the way people interact with health care providers and manage their health and well-being,” said Guy Eiferman, Managing Director, HSS.

According to Eiferman, StayWell will continue on a path of innovation and momentum by offering even more digital options that meet people — patients and employees — where they live, work and play, and that make it easy for them to access health solutions in formats that enable around-the-clock health engagement.

“The challenges facing the health care industry and our nation’s economy are very real. StayWell will remain focused on developing solutions that take a comprehensive approach to improving health outcomes and managing the health of specific populations, while driving brand engagement for health care providers and employer clients,” said Latimer.

Goldberg, who has led StayWell since 2014 and MediMedia since 2011, contributed to the company’s strength and momentum, increasing resources for growth, and guiding a solid management team and organizational structure to enhance the StayWell client experience. His last day as CEO will be Feb. 28; however, he will continue to support the organization through June 30.

###

About StayWell

StayWell is a health solutions company that uses the science of behavior change to help people live happier, healthier lives. StayWell brings decades of experience working across the health care industry to design solutions for improving individual and organizational health outcomes, managing the health of targeted populations, and creating brand engagement for employers and health care organizations. StayWell programs have received numerous top industry honors, including the C. Everett Koop National Health Award and the Web Health Award for health engagement programs. StayWell also has received URAC and NCQA accreditation for several of its programs. StayWell is majority-owned by Healthcare Services & Solutions, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (“Merck”). The company is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania, and also has major locations in Salt Lake City, Utah, and St. Paul, Minn. To learn more, visit http://www.staywell.com.

About Merck

For over a century, Merck has been a global health care leader working to help the world be well. Merck is known as MSD outside the United States and Canada. Through our prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products, we work with customers and operate in more than 140 countries to deliver innovative health solutions. We also demonstrate our commitment to increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. For more information, visit http://www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (the “company”) includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company’s ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company’s patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company’s 2015 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

Media contact

Barbara Tabor, APR / 651-230-9192 / barbara(at)taborPR.com