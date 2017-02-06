New Book Highlights Alternative Safe Screening Tools for Breast Health

Cancer is the second leading cause of death among women, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and the most common form develops in the breast tissue. Author Christine Austin aims to arm women with the information needed to support breast health in “Saving Tatas: The Journey That Healed My Breasts.”

“Nearly one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their life, making it likely that this terrible condition will touch someone you know,” Austin said. “For me, it was both my mother and cousin who died of breast cancer. After experiencing my own health scare, I decided to change and share how breast health is viewed.”

“Saving Tatas” outlines alternative methods for maintaining healthy breasts. Austin provides insight into screening tools—beyond the traditional mammogram— that monitor and assess the risk of developing unhealthy mammilla tissue. She also offers key supplementation, diet and exercise strategies that serve as proactive steps for supporting breast health.

“In my talks with women, many of them were unaware of alternative tests that examine and evaluate the risk of a cancerous diagnosis,” Austin said. “My goal with Saving Tatas is to empower women with the knowledge they need to minizine, prevent or reverse unhealthy breast tissue before it is too late.”

For more information, please visit http://www.christinemarieaustin.com.

“Saving Tatas: The Journey That Healed My Breasts”

By Christine Austin

ISBN: 9781504365604 (hardcover), 9781504365598 (softcover), 9781504365932 (e-book)

Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Balboa Press

About the author

Christine Austin holds three engineering degrees which has led to a prolific career as an engineer and sales engineer in the oil and gas industry. With an avid interest in health and holistic medicine, Christine is a certified master health & wellness coach with additional certifications in medical acupuncture and Reiki. She currently resides in southwest Michigan.

###

Review Copies & Interview Requests:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Satara Williams

480-998-2600 x 586

swilliams(at)lavidge(dot)com

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Jacquelyn Brazzale

480-998-2600 x 569

jbrazzale(at)lavidge(dot)com