Wisconsin-based VideoPropulsion® Interactive Television, Inc. (OTC:VPTV) and New Delhi-based MultiVirt India Pvt Ltd are now demonstrating a new, very low cost headend system for Local Cable television Operators (LCO’s) in India. The two companies announced their collaboration early in 2015 and are now ready to deliver an inexpensive, innovative digital headend solution tailored specifically for the Indian digital CATV market.

The partners’ premier offering is a MultiVirt integrated headend appliance capable of selectively receiving up to 200 channels of Free to Air (FTA) programming via DVB-S2 satellite, and then re-modulating the programs over QAM on a COAX network to DVB-C Set Top Boxes (STB). The single 4U chassis employs VideoPropulsion’s preeminent, high-density DVB-C QAM modulator (ITU-T J.83 Annex A) PCIe cards.

The system has been designed for the LCO to optionally merge up to 40 of its own local programs into the COAX cable plant multiplex via an ethernet port on the appliance. The locally supplied content is encoded into MPEG2 or H.264, then transmitted to the VideoPropulsion QAM where it is combined with up to 200 FTA channels for delivery over the cable network to the subscribers’ STBs. This makes for a very affordable 240 Channel headend, ideal for small, remote operators.

Additional options and upgrades include the ability to do hardware transcodes of any of the programs to or from MPEG2 or H.264, as well as the ability to encrypt any of the programs using a variety of conditional access schemes such as Conax, Novel-SuperTV, Cryptoguard, Irdeto, and others.

“Our new VPro-S Headend represents an exciting new opportunity for us to provide a large segment of CATV markets in India with a powerful and affordable solution,” said Rakesh Gupta, Founder & Director at MultiVirt. “We are gratified to offer this high-density, low-priced product in support of the final phases of the digitation of television services in India.” VideoPropulsion and Multipart will demonstrate the Vpro-S Headend on Booth E12 Hall12A at Convergence India 2017 February 8-10 in New Delhi.

"Our ongoing partnership with MultiVirt showcases our ability to solve large-scale digital television problems quickly and cost-effectively,” said Carl Pick, Founder, Chairman and Chief Scientist of VideoPropulsion. “We are delighted to participate in India’s ambitious future.”

About VideoPropulsion

Now in it’s 43rd year, VideoPropulsion has been a world leader in hardware and software for high performance, low cost per stream, digital content manipulation, and has established a reputation for providing unique HDTV, VoD, and IPTV products. The Company offers revolutionary FloodGate satellite and CATV transcryption appliances as well as OEM computer modules for a variety of applications, including streaming, multiplexing, demultiplexing, modulation, demodulation, transcoding, encryption, and splicing MPEG formatted data.

VideoPropulsion and FloodGate are registered trademarks of VideoPropulsion Interactive Television, Inc.

About MultiVirt

MultiVirt India Pvt Ltd as a company was established in 1995 to cater to the growing markets of broadcast, cable and multimedia in India. Since then they have become one of the leading pioneers in Digital Media technologies and applications. Their core competency has been consultancy, systems integration and turnkey project execution for broadcast, Cable and OTT, mobile and web-media. The Company also develops content and software applications for broadcast, Cable, OTT, web and mobile media.

