2017 Geothermal Resources Council Scholarships Announced

The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC), a non-profit educational association dedicated to the promotion of geothermal energy and associated technologies around the world, is pleased to announce the availability of the 2017 GRC Scholarship Awards.

To qualify for one of these awards a student must be a GRC member (student memberships are only $5 per year) as well as be a student in an accredited academic institution. Selection of recipients will be based upon a variety of factors, including the individual’s academic record, student activities, geothermal industry experience, and career goals.

The following awards are available:



Two (2) GRC Undergraduate Scholarship Awards of $1,500 – to be eligible for one of these awards, the candidate must be a third or fourth year undergraduate majoring in engineering or geosciences at the time of the award (Fall 2017).

Three (3) GRC Graduate Scholarship Awards of $2,500 – to be eligible for one of these awards, the candidate must be enrolled in a graduate-level program in engineering or geosciences at the time of the award (Fall 2017).

One (1) Student Geothermal Project Award of $4,500 – selection of recipient will be based primarily upon the creation and description of a geothermal-focused project, though other factors such as the individual’s academic record, student activities, geothermal industry experience, and career goals will factor into the determination as well. The project can represent a variety of academic subjects, including, but not limited to, geosciences, engineering, and economics. The primary requirement is that the project be focused on some aspect of geothermal power production, geothermal direct use applications or geothermal heat pumps.

Applications must be received by May 5, 2017 to be considered.

For application instructions and other details see the announcement on the GRC website at: http://www.geothermal.org/students.html

Please direct questions regarding the scholarship awards to: Brian Schmidt, bschmidt(at)geothermal(dot)org or 530-758-2360, ext. 107

About the Geothermal Resources Council:

With the experience and dedication of its diverse, international membership bolstering a more than 45-year track record, the Geothermal Resources Council has built a solid reputation as the one of the world’s preeminent geothermal associations advancing geothermal development through education, research, and outreach.

For more information, please visit http://www.geothermal.org.

