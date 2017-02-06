To help shoppers identify online merchants that offer a great shopping experience, the Google Trusted Store badge is awarded to e-commerce sites that demonstrate a track record of on-time shipping and excellent customer service.

The McAfee Identity Protection badge is awarded to e-commerce sites that actively participate in online insurance that helps cover the costs associated with getting your lives back after unfortunate identity theft. Once the McAfee service is enabled, protection is forever. When visiting the PrintPapa website, shoppers will now see a Google Trusted Store and a McAfee Secure badge and can click on either for more information.

When a shopper makes a purchase at a Google Trusted Store, they have the option to select free purchase protection from Google. Then in the unlikely event of an issue with their purchase, they can request Google’s help, and Google will work with PrintPapa and the customer to address the issue. As part of this, Google offers up to $1,000 lifetime purchase protection for eligible purchases. Google Trusted Stores is entirely free, both for shoppers and for online stores. McAfee Identity Protection is also entirely free upon service activation, so consumers can rest assured, buying from PrintPapa is always a safe and secure experience.

PrintPapa is family owned and operated in Santa Clara, CA and is dedicated to helping our customers fulfill all their print needs at ONE location with customer service that exceeds expectations. With over 10 successful years in the printing industry and an unparalleled customer service rapport, PrintPapa is your one stop printing solution. We can handle all your business needs like flyers, business cards, presentation folders, booklets, banners, posters, outdoor signs, apparel & more!

For more information about PrintPapa, feel free to call 800.657.7181 or visit http://www.PrintPapa.com