Mission BBQ and GreenZone Hero Support Veterans & Military Heroes

"We know there are some products and services whose value extends far beyond mere economic calculation–to honor Veterans," said John Krotec, Founder of GreenZone Hero.

GreenZone Hero enlists all 8 of Mission BBQ’s Florida restaurant locations into the veteran-friendly commerce community. GreenZone Hero honored Mission BBQ with 4 of the 5 patented GreenZone Hero medals as Mission BBQ is veteran owned/managed, employs veterans, hires disabled veterans and is a business that makes donations of time, money, or other resources to organizations that serve veterans. The GreenZone Hero mission is to recognize businesses that honor our veterans and help those businesses succeed.

Mission BBQ founders Bill Kraus (formerly of Under Armour) and Steve Newton (a former Outback Steakhouse executive) strive every day to remind everyone what makes our country great—its heroes. Mission BBQ runs its patriotic business with meaning and purpose. “We believe there is nothing more American than BBQ. And nobody more American than the brave men and women who have sworn to protect and serve Our Communities and Our Country. We do what we do for the love of our soldiers, firefighters, police officers, first responders—all our loved ones in service,” said, Bill Kraus, co-founder of Mission BBQ.

The total population of veterans in Florida is 1,640,900. This is the third largest population of veterans in the nation. The total veteran/military affinity market includes nearly 25 million potential consumers as Veterans, Active Duty Personnel, and their families who spend over 1 Trillion dollars annually in the U.S. Economy.

John Krotec, founder of GreenZone Hero and veteran himself said, “We know that there are some products and services whose value extends far beyond mere economic calculation. Businesses that create intrinsic value through meaning and purpose, that desire to serve a mission, are what can create economic value for the business. This value can be incorporated into veteran-friendly marketing and provide an element of honor for Veterans.”

For more information visit http://www.greenzonehero.com and http://www.mission-bbq.com.

About GreenZone Hero: The GreenZone Hero mission is to increase awareness of businesses that offer benefits to veterans and to help Member businesses grow commerce and prosper. GreenZone hero also works to raise the profile of veteran-focused nonprofit foundations and to help raise donations and support for our Ambassador organizations.

###