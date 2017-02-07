“The Empowered by Passion coaching package is inspired by my passion to help women who are ready to invest in themselves and and gain a new level of control over their lives."

More than ever, women are overwhelmed by chaos in their workplace, home and community. Robyn Bull, Time Management and Empowerment coach, is giving women the tools to empower themselves through her one-on-one and group coaching.

“Seeing women limit themselves breaks my heart because I know how much strength and potential we all have,” says Robyn Bull. "My one-on-one coaching with women in business builds self-management habits that give women with stressed out, chaotic lives the tools they need to become organized and in control.”

Robyn’s passion for seeing women rise up and live in their fullest potential led her to create the new Empowered by Passion package for 2017. The five-step program involves intensive mindset work centered on the idea that time management is essentially self management. Robyn leads business women through the process of confronting the internal and external stress factors that hold them back and create disorder their lives. The Empowered by Passion program uses Robyn’s proven strategies that help women create time.

The Empowered by Passion package, and all of Robyn’s coaching services, are available to women across the globe. For a limited time, this service 50% off when you use the code "EMPOWER' at facebook.com/robynbullinternational or book a Breakthrough call at robynbullinternational.com.

“Helping create change, the excitement of uncovering inner strengths is priceless to me,” says Robyn Bull. “The Empowered by Passion coaching package is inspired by my passion to help women who are ready to invest in themselves and gain a new level of control over their lives."

Robyn’s techniques are influenced by her own life experience and what she has learned from her coaching experts, Regan Hillyer, Cassie Jeans, Gillian Austen and Carolin Soldo.

Robyn has been featured on the Positive Play podcast and is frequently invited to share her knowledge with other life coaches’ clients.