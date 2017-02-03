ClickUp Announces Lifetime Unpaid Plan

The plan, which is aimed at small businesses and personal projects, is meant to be a gateway for people onto the service.

“We knew from Day 1 that we wanted to have a free option. Aside from the obvious user acquisition benefits, it’s great to be able to sell people on the software without them having to commit anything,” said Brian Evans, the CEO of ClickUp.

The startup insists that the cost per team is low – particularly with small teams – which allows them to offer a unpaid plan in a scalable way.

“Our first concern was that we could end up in a position where it cost us a fortune just to run the free packages. Fortunately our software was written in a very scalable way and lends itself to a high number of users,” clarified Alex Yurkowski, an engineer for ClickUp.

As the projects become more complex and the teams get bigger, ClickUp plans on generating revenue by moving teams to one of multiple paid plans.

However, they hope that the unpaid version will be an enticing offer as they look to gain market share.

Learn more about ClickUp on http://www.ClickUp.com