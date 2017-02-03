“Our mission is to present the leading authorities of eating disorders and co-occurring addictions with the intent to generate understanding among professionals and promote effective treatment for patients,” said Bonnie Har

The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp) Foundation, recognized for its excellence in providing education and training standards to an international community of healthcare providers who treat eating disorders, proudly announces the schedule of world-class keynote speakers for its 31st annual Symposium.

The 2017 iaedp Symposium is slated for March 22 – 26, 2017 at the Green Valley Resort and Spa in Las Vegas. Registration information and the program schedule can be found at iaedp.com.

“Our mission is to present the leading authorities in research and treatment of eating disorders and co-occurring addictions with the intent to generate greater understanding among professionals and promote effective treatment for patients,” said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director at The iaedp Foundation.

During the 2017 Symposium, the keynote speaker line-up will join the more than 60 other presenters, and all will provide their innovative presentations to the more than 750 healthcare professional expected to attend this year’s conference.

On Thursday, March 23, Peggy Orenstein, BA, will present “Girls & Sex, Navigating the New Landscape” as the opening day keynote speaker. Orenstein is the author of The New York Times best-sellers Girls & Sex, Cinderella Ate My Daughter and Waiting for Daisy as well as Flux: Women on Sex, Work, Kids, Love and Life in a Half-Changed World and the classic SchoolGirls. Named one of the “40 women who changed the media business in the past 40 years” by The Columbia Journalism Review, Peggy is a contributing writer for The New York Times Magazine, and has written for such publications as The Los Angeles Times, The London Times, Slate, Mother Jones, The Oprah Magazine and The New Yorker.

Brian Cook, PhD, will present “Examination of the Management and Therapeutic Potential of Exercise in Eating Disorders” on Friday, March 24. Dr. Cook has developed an original line of research focused on examining the etiological role, management, and therapeutic potential of exercise in eating disorders. His graduate training at the University of Florida and a National Institute of Mental Health-funded post-doctoral fellowship at the Neuropsychiatric Research Institute has allowed him to train under leading experts in the eating disorder field. This has resulted in consistently presenting research and invited talks at conferences throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe, chairing paper sessions on eating disorders and associated illnesses at international conferences, and publications in leading journals and invited book chapters.

Ovidio Bermudez, MD, FAAP, FSAHM, FAED, CEDS, Cindy Pikus, PhD and Elizabeth Easton, PsyD will present “Overview of ARFID: Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder” on Saturday, March 25.

Dr. Bermudez is the Chief Clinical Officer and Medical Director of Child and Adolescent Services at Eating Recovery Center in Denver, Colorado. He holds academic appointments as Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Pediatrics at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine and Clinical Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. He is Board certified in Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine.

Dr. Pikus has treated children, adolescents and adults with eating disorders for more than 17 years. Dr. Pikus received her Bachelor of Arts degree and doctorate in Clinical Psychology from UCLA. She currently serves as Clinical Director of Adult Inpatient and Residential Services and Associate Chief Clinical Officer at Eating Recovery Center in Denver, Colorado. She brings to this position her extensive experience and expertise in working with eating disorder patients in multiple treatment modalities and at multiple levels of care.

Dr. Easton is Clinical Director of Child and Adolescent Services at Eating Recovery Center. As a Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Easton is a clinician, supervisor, and speaker passionate about educating and empowering patients and parents to engage in the treatment and recovery process for eating disorders. She graduated with a Doctorate in Psychology from The George Washington University in Washington, DC. Dr. Easton completed her pre-doctoral internship and post-doctoral fellowship at The Children’s Hospital of Denver, specializing in individual, family and group therapy with The Eating Disorders Program, Anxiety and Mood Disorder Outpatient Clinics, and General Psychiatry Inpatient Units.

Michael E. Berrett, PhD, will present “The Competency of Compassion: A Cornerstone of Healing and Recovery” on Sunday, March 26, closing day of the iaedp Symposium. Dr.Berrett is a Licensed Psychologist and is CEO and Co-founder of Center for Change, a specialty hospital and program for Eating Disorders. He is the author of the APA bestseller, Spiritual Approaches in the Treatment of Women with Eating Disorders, and various other books, book chapters, and peer review professional journal articles. He is a nationally known presenter and clinical trainer.

About the iaedp Foundation:

Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals Foundation has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions.