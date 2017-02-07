IPO Plans Disclosed by EcoGeo Minerals Corporation

Here follows a recent announcement by EcoGeo Minerals Corporation, an international lithium mining company, disclosing plans for an impending IPO. CEO Steven Collins made an official statement to reporters after attending a regional mining conference in Santiago, Chile.

The declaration that EcoGeo Minerals is to move forward with a much anticipated IPO that will see the company's shares sold openly and unreservedly on the New York stock markets by the end of 2017.

Frank McMillan, EcoGeo's COO, speaking at a mining industry conference in Phoenix, Arizona had the following to say, "The choice to list our stock publicly mirrors our aggregate trust in EcoGeo Minerals' operational execution and exhibits our capacity to effectively oversee and hold costs under control."

Mr. McMillan was asked when the Initial Public Offering would take place, he said, "We are aiming for a public launch within a timeframe of the 3rd or 4th quarter of 2017 but I can assure our private equity shareholders that the absolute latest time would be the 1st quarter of 2018."

Mr. McMillan also added, "We are currently finalizing an underwriting contract for the IPO with one of the Top 10 biggest Wall Street investment banks and a public announcement naming the institution will be made in the near future."

It was also stated by Frank McMillan that, "Starting in February of 2017 the company would allow current private equity institutional investors to begin placing pre-IPO shares to private investors at the current evaluated and audited share price."

About the Company:

EcoGeo Minerals Corporation is developing the Salar de Sol Alto Lithium Project, located in the Atacama Region of Northern Chile, in a joint venture with SQM, also with ongoing projects in Jujuy Province in Argentina and in Sonara State of Northern Mexico. The company is progressing to become a major supplier of lithium products.

