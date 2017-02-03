Haag-Streit UK launch the Allegra 700 microscope in the UK

Allegra 700 microscope The Allegra 700 offers both easy-handling and fluidity of movement. The configuration ensures it is the perfect solution for ENT and spinal procedures in smaller hospitals. The product is a fantastic addition to the Haag-Streit Surgical microscopes.

Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK), the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, is pleased to announce the launch of the new Allegra 700 microscope in the UK.

The Allegra 700 surgical microscope is designed to specialise in ENT and spinal procedures. It is optimised for procedures in day clinics, surgical centres and hospitals, where speed and flexibility are required.

The high-quality of the apochromatic optics provide a sharp, high-contrast image for the surgeon, at any magnification. The microscope boasts a large 25mm stereo base, which offers an exceptional depth perception. Electro-magnetic brakes allow ease of movement and safe positioning of the microscope at all times.

Featuring an inclination angle of -30° to +120°, and a lateral tilt of +/-45°, the Allegra 700 offers optimal illumination for both deep cavities and narrow channels. These can be examined while the microscope head remains perfectly balanced.

The Allegra 700 features two ergonomic hand grips with function buttons which allow the operator to obtain full control of illumination. They also contain an impressive motorised focus, which ranges from 200 to 450mm and features a short inclinable 160° head piece.

Steve Derham, HS-UK Product Manager, said, “The Allegra 700 offers both easy-handling and fluidity of movement. The configuration ensures it is the perfect solution for ENT and spinal procedures in smaller hospitals and clinics. The product is a fantastic addition to the Haag-Streit Surgical microscope family.”

For more information on the Allegra 700, please call Haag-Streit UK on (01279) 883807 or email microscopes(at)haag-streit-uk(dot)com.