Proteus-Cyber Ltd Releases GDPR Software Toolkit

Proteus-Cyber Ltd, specialists in Integrated Risk Management software, are excited to release Proteus®GDPReady™. They believe this to be the first GDPR software toolkit on the market that fully supports the GDPR process and helps DPOs to get and keep their organisations GDPR compliant.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) (Regulation (EU) 2016/679) is a Regulation by which the European Parliament, the Council and the European Commission intend to strengthen and unify data protection for individuals within the European Union (EU). It also addresses export of personal data outside the EU. The Regulation will apply to most organisations, worldwide, that hold personal data on any EU citizen. GDPR comes into force on the 25th May 2018.

GDPR is possibly the biggest legislative change of our time and will have huge implications for businesses that deal with personal data. The consequences of non-compliance are massive. Not only will a business be dealing with the direct financial cost of a breach in itself, severe fines of up to €20m or 4% of turnover, will be imposed. Add to that the irreparable loss of reputation and undoubted loss of clients, and the commercial enormity of GDPR starts to emerge. Businesses need to act now to ensure they are GDPR compliant and ready for 25th May 2018.

Risk management is at the heart of GDPR and therefore systems that can’t support GDPR will fast become obsolete or expose their users to the risk of substantial fines. Proteus-Cyber’s products are ideally placed to help get organisations ready for GDPR.

Proteus®GDPReady™ fully supports the GDPR process, providing the DPO with a ready-made suite of tools to model business processes, define what sensitive data exists and where it is, and perform multi-phase Data Privacy Impact Assessments. For more detailed information on how Proteus®GDPReady™ can help ensure your business is GDPR compliant or to start using the software toolkit please visit http://www.proteuscyber.com.

For each site in your organisation our simple to use GDPR software toolkit allows you to:

Perform audits:

- Built in Regulation (EU) 2016/679 controls

- Unlimited audit users

Model your business processes:

- Link to assets, e.g. servers, databases etc.

- Link regulatory controls

- Link processes

Perform Privacy Impact Assessments (PIAs):

- Are they exempt from GDPR?

- Are they processing data lawfully?

Define what personal data the process uses

Map where that personal data is held

Perform Risk Assessments against your business processes:

- GDPR Threats

- Vulnerabilities

- Tasks and countermeasures

- Legal implications

Project plans for correction

Draw data flow diagrams

Multilingual

Proteus®GDPReady™ is available now on a software as a service (SaaS) basis.

For more information visit http://www.proteuscyber.com.

