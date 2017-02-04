Our people are the heart of our business, and we continuously focus on empowering and engaging our team,” said Alison Banziger, Co-Founder of xScion.

xScion Solutions (xScion) has been named among the 2017 Best Places to Work in Virginia, an annual award managed by the Best Companies Group. The winners are selected based on company benefits, policies and employee feedback. This is the second year in a row that xScion was awarded this honor. xScion is a strategic IT consulting firm that provides strategy, data and delivery solutions to healthcare, education and financial services companies nationwide.

“Our people are the heart of our business, and we continuously focus on empowering and engaging our team,” said Alison Banziger, Co-Founder of xScion. “To attract top talent, hire the right cultural fit and encourage growth, we have to be forward thinking. Each year, we strategically invest in our team through new benefits, educational support and growth opportunities. As a result, we’re proud to be named one of the Best Places to Work in Virginia, for the second year in a row.”

The statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Virginia. Best Companies Group conducts a thorough company assessment, including an employer and employee survey. The collected information is combined to produce a detailed set of data enabling the analysts to determine the strengths and opportunities of the participating companies. The workplaces are ranked based on this data.

xScion is committed to providing an excellent work environment. Employees receive top-notch benefits starting on their first day of employment to include 401(k) company matching, paid time off – including the employee’s birthday as a given company holiday – educational reimbursements, community volunteer opportunities, charitable donation matching and family-friendly corporate events.

To learn more or join the xScion team, visit http://www.xscion.com.

About xScion Solutions

xScion Solutions is a Virginia-based, woman-owned Information Technology consulting firm that solves critical business problems for Healthcare, Financial Services and Education enterprises nationwide. xScion’s SMART Enterprise Solutions include Strategy, Data and Delivery services that help clients achieve organizational breakthroughs in less time, with greater precision. Learn more about xScion at http://www.xscion.com.