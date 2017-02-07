Association of Fundraising Professionals Announces New Board Members

The Association of Fundraising Professionals Western Maryland Chapter (AFPWMD), the non-profit organization dedicated to developing skilled and prepared fundraisers to maximize benefit and philanthropic giving, recently announced three new officers of the board, as well as the full slate of board members for 2017.

The newly elected officers of the board are President-Elect Jessica El-Zeftawy, development officer at Frederick County Public Libraries; Treasurer Laura McCullough, director of philanthropic services at The Community Foundation of Frederick County; and Secretary Karen Pelton, assistant director of institutional advancement at the Carroll Community College Foundation.

In addition, eight board members at large will serve during the 2017 fiscal year: Bonnie Caton, director of corporate and foundation relations at McDaniel College; Mimi Dickinson, executive director of the Barbara Ingram Foundation; Joyce Heptner, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Washington County; Ken Oldham, president and CEO of United Way of Frederick County; Dana Pauley, director of development and marketing of MdBio Foundation, Inc.; Katie Rictor, director of the Fund for Good Counsel at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School; Teresa Witt, director of development of The Treatment and Learning Center; and Phil York, director of development of Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County.

For more information about the AFP Western Maryland Chapter, please contact Jessica El-Zeftway at JEl-Zeftawy(at)FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit AFPwesternmd.afpnet.org.

About AFPW

The Association of Fundraising Professionals Western Maryland Chapter assists in developing skilled and prepared fundraisers to maximize benefit and philanthropic giving within the Western Maryland region. Currently, the Western Maryland chapter of the AFP serves Carroll, Frederick, Washington, Montgomery, Alleghany, and Garrett County by offering personal connections, educational opportunities, and professional growth experiences. Recently AFPW hosted a National Philanthropy day luncheon honoring outstanding volunteers who commit themselves to raising money for fantastic causes and making substantial impact within their communities.