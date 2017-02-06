Smartlogic announces the release of Semaphore Cloud, a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that brings Smartlogic’s award-winning Semaphore platform to small and midsized organizations and enterprise departments that want to incorporate semantic capabilities in their organization.

Semaphore Cloud is a set of on-demand subscription services that provide Semaphore for a broad range of customers regardless of size, type or location, who need to access enterprise semantic platform functionality to manage mission critical tasks. Semaphore Cloud is Software as a Service via an enterprise-grade collection of modules that scale as your requirements evolve.

“Today, semantic technologies are used by business users to tame information complexity and solve real world information problems at a fraction of the cost and in a fraction of the time required by traditional methods. Our customers are Fortune 1000 organizations who use Semaphore to operationalize enterprise information into actionable intelligence to realize business outcomes such as, managing compliance; improving customer service; enabling information monetization and enhancing predictive analytics. The benefits these firms realize have sparked interest in smaller organizations to integrate semantics and gain similar business value. Semaphore Cloud eliminates the costs associated with hardware provisioning and maintenance, maintaining software versions, scalability, accessibility and capital investment.” says Jeremy Bentley, CEO Smartlogic.

Semaphore Cloud is a modular set of cloud-based services, which can be easily extended as business requirements change:

Model – manage semantic models, such as ontologies, taxonomies and thesauri in a single user instance of Ontology Editor. This environment is perfect for small models, in a single language that do not require linking to other models or vocabularies.

Scale and Collaborate – multi-user environment, which supports medium size models, multiple languages and the ability to link in other models and vocabularies. Provides model development collaboration and feedback loops that integrate subject matter experts into the model building process.

Integrate and Visualize – multi-user environment, which supports larger models, ontology mapping, SPARQL end point access, HTML5 visualization and JSON LD API integration.

Automatic Classification– auto classify information and apply precise, complete and consistent metadata by leveraging rulebases, natural language algorithms and sophisticated semantic strategies. Provides classification review tools to analyze and refine classification outcomes and supports a single repository interface (for example, SharePoint 365).

Language and fact extraction - analyze information, create metadata or suggest candidate concepts for the model using text mining and entity extraction processes.

Enhanced user experience- a web front end that delivers an out-of-the-box semantic search experience.

Semaphore Cloud provides affordable access to semantic capabilities for small to midsized enterprises and departments who need solve real business problems in a cost effective manner to gain competitive advantage.

To learn more contact us at info(at)smartlogic(dot)com

About Smartlogic

Smartlogic’s Semaphore is an enterprise grade semantic platform that allows organizations to realize the business value of their information. By leveraging a common vocabulary and sophisticated semantic techniques Semaphore:



Enriches information assets with precise, complete and consistent metadata

Extracts facts, entities and relationships to drive analytics and workflows

Harmonizes all information sources to gain business insight

Semaphore brings structure to the unstructured, scales to manage organizational volumes and supports industry-standard semantic vocabularies.

Semaphore’s model-driven, rule-based semantic approach solves complex business problems that traditional technologies cannot. It integrates into and enhances the capabilities of existing technology to improve time to value for new opportunities.

Global organizations in the energy, healthcare, life sciences, financial services, government & intelligence, media and publishing and high tech manufacturing industries use Semaphore every day to enrich enterprise information with context and meaning. Semaphore extracts critical facts, entities and relationships to power case management, workflows and advanced analytics. It harmonizes different data types from disparate sources to create logical data warehouses with a true semantic layer.