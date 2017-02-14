Ziften Zenith enables continuous endpoint discovery, device state assessments, threat detection and response, and one year look-back breach investigations.

Ziften, a leading provider of endpoint discovery, protection and forensics, today announced the Zenith security platform and all new architecture for securing enterprise, government, and managed security service provider (MSSP) customers’ devices, data centers and cloud deployments. Zenith is purpose built with an adaptive architecture designed to exceed enterprise network scale requirements and eliminate all too common silent security failures.

Ziften Zenith Supports Adaptive Security Model

As the endpoint security market matures, Gartner anticipates that “feature improvements will focus on increasing capabilities around the adaptive security architecture to provide more holistic and integrated security capabilities.”

Zenith is designed to support an adaptive security model for organizations that need more than the simple detection and response capabilities that fail to eliminate many of today’s silent security failures. Enterprises may take 21 weeks to detect a breach, and up to 75% have no historical data for security investigations, but Zenith delivers integrated, holistic security features that enable:



Discovery: Continuous endpoint discovery to eliminate unmanaged and rogue assets.

Prevention: Continuous device security state assessments for security state hardening and reducing non-compliant assets on the network.

Detection & Response: On-going detection and incident response to protect against known and unknown attacks.

Investigation: Data for up to 12-month look-back forensics to support breach investigations, root cause analysis, and corrective actions.

Ziften Zenith is Built on a New Backend Architecture

Designed with a data management and data mining capability to scale and perform up to one million endpoints and beyond for any single customer, Zenith supports both cloud and on-premise delivered configurations.

“Scalability and performance are critical in the deployment of endpoint protection platforms, particularly when it comes to servers and virtual machines being used in data center and cloud deployments,” said David Monahan, Research Director- Security and Risk Management, Enterprise Management Associates®. “Ziften’s investment in the Zenith architecture is clearly designed to deliver the scale and performance necessary for the industry’s largest real-time endpoint protection needs.”

Ziften Zenith Protects Client Devices, Data Center and Cloud Deployments

Ziften’s non-disruptive agent makes deployments simple for user devices, data center servers, and enterprise cloud deployments, including easy installation for virtual machines and containers. With no driver, no kernel and no reboot requirements, maximum protection across an entire enterprise environment is simple.

Unlike other endpoint security solutions that may be standalone, monolithic and difficult to manage, Zenith supports continuous feature delivery and easily integrates with the rest of the enterprise security infrastructure. This includes malware analysis and sandboxing solutions, security information and event management (SIEM) tools, systems management platforms, IT ticketing systems and orchestration platforms.

“Ziften takes another big step toward building a truly unique security vision for enterprise client devices, data centers and cloud environments,” said Chuck Leaver, CEO of Ziften. “Zenith extends the performance, scale and resiliency of the architecture to a level that surpasses our customers’ needs, and provides an adaptive security model that will fuel Ziften’s continued, rapid growth.”

About Ziften

Ziften is the leading provider of endpoint discovery, protection, and forensics. Its unique adaptive security approach helps enterprises, governments, and managed security service providers (MSSP) protect client devices, data centers, and cloud deployments. Ziften enables continuous endpoint discovery and posture assessments, threat detection and response, and one year look-back breach investigations. With Ziften you can eliminate unmanaged devices and reduce non-compliant assets, protect endpoints against known and unknown threats, investigate and implement corrective actions for identified breaches, and save real money by reducing hardware, software, and support calls.