Comcast Hometown Network​ (Cha​nnel 104), covering Northern and Central California, announced today that it will air ​Wine Oh TV with Monique Soltani weekly on Wednesdays at 8:30pm. ​ This truly is a dream come true for me,” said ​Wine Oh TV’s Monique Soltani. I always envisioned Wine Oh TV as a weekly half hour show that would air in prime-time and on Wine Wednesdays of course.

Comcast Hometown Network​ (Cha​nnel 104), covering Northern and Central California, announced today that it will air ​Wine Oh TV with Monique Soltani weekly on Wednesdays at 8:30pm. ​Wine Oh TV with Monique Soltani is a fun, fresh and informative wine, travel and lifestyle show produced by Thinque Media.

Comcast Hometown Network (CHN) is available in Northern California, Central California, and Santa Barbara County on Digital Channel 104. Available to more than 2 million homes in California as a part of Comcast's commitment to the communities that it serves, Comcast Hometown Network is a 24/7 channel that includes original programming and unique local content that you can't get anywhere else.

“One of the things we love about ​Wine Oh TV is that the production is based right here in the Bay Area,” said Comcast NBCUniversal Content and ​Programming Manager, Barry Watts. “The content is both about the region, with coverage including Livermore, Napa, Sonoma, Lodi, and Paso Robles and the show covers topics California audiences care about. Whether ​Wine Oh TV is traveling to Sardinia or sticking close to home, wine lovers, travel buffs, and foodies will find ​Wine Oh TV fills their appetites and leaves them thirsty for more.”

“This truly is a dream come true for me,” said ​Wine Oh TV’s Monique Soltani. “I always envisioned Wine Oh TV as a weekly half hour show that would air in prime-time and on Wine Wednesdays of course. As a California girl born and raised, I can’t think of a better network to partner with than Comcast. Comcast’s commitment to creating and distributing content by and for Californians is what drew me to the network in the first place. I’m so grateful for this opportunity to share compelling stories and my love for travel, food, and wine with audiences across the Golden State.”

In September 2016, ​Wine Oh TV launched their show on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon is home to award-winning original shows like ​Transparent as well as popular television shows and movies. Prime Video is a video streaming service available for Amazon Prime members. ​Watch Wine Oh TV on Amazon​.

Wine Oh TV partnered with Xumo in November, 2016. ​Wine Oh TV’s channel on Xumo is available to watch on millions of smart TVs around the world. Based in Irvine, California, the joint venture of Myspace parent company Viant and Panasonic was started in 2011. Find Xumo on Channel Plus on LG, Magnavox, Panasonic, Philips, Sanyo and VIZIO smart TVs.

Recent Accolades

The Taste Awards



2015, 2016 Best Drink or Beverage Program, Finalist - 2015, 2016 Best Single Topic Series, Finalist

2015 Best City or Regional Program, Finalist

Wine Blog Awards



2015 & 2016 Wine Blog Awards Best Original Video, Finalist

About Thinque Media

Thinque Media produces original content in the nonfiction category and specializes in lifestyle, travel and inspirational programming. ​http://www.thinquemedia.com

About Wine Oh TV

Wine Oh TV with Monique Soltani is a fun, fresh and informative syndicated wine, travel and lifestyle show. Watch ​Wine Oh TV to learn about wine and have fun at the same time. ​Wine Oh TV is distributed directly on wineoh.tv, youtube, and syndicated on various media outlets and digital platforms including: Amazon, Hulu, Roku, and Smart TV’s. Visit ​http://www.wineoh.tv or on social networks at @WineOhTV.

About Monique Soltani

Monique Soltani is an award-winning journalist with a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism and American Studies. Monique has reported for The Weather Channel, KPIX-TV (CBS), KNTV-TV (NBC), KSEE-24 (NBC), KGTV-TV (ABC), KPVI-TV (NBC) and has worked as a producer and a radio broadcaster. Monique is an experienced emcee and parade host. She’s hosted the live broadcas​ts for the ​​Livermore Holida​y Sights and Sounds Parade,​​Fresno Christmas Parade and Fresno Veterans Day Parade. Monique has a certification from the Court of Master Sommeliers, is an experienced wine judge, and has interviewed at least two hundred winemakers, dozens of top chefs, and top celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Nicole Kidman and Kate Hudson. Monique is also a trained SAG/AFTRA actor and can be seen in various films, television shows, plays and commercials.