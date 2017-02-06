OneLogin Becomes a Workday Certified Solution Partner

OneLogin, a Workday (NYSE: WDAY) software partner, today announced that it has achieved Workday Certified Solution Partner status. OneLogin provides customers with a bi-directional integration that seamlessly connects Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) with OneLogin’s enterprise-grade identity and access management solution, including single sign-on (SSO), user provisioning, and multi-factor authentication.

Workday HCM is a single system that enables organizations to make faster decisions, gain operational visibility, prepare for future talent shifts, and build effective teams. This integration extends OneLogin’s pre-existing integration, which includes Security Assertion Markup Language SSO, user provisioning, and multi-factor authentication using OneLogin’s best-in-class connections to also include Active Directory (AD), Lightweight Directory Access Protocol, and G Suite (formerly Google Apps) Directory.

OneLogin’s integration with Workday allows companies to establish Workday HCM as their single source for user identities – employees, contractors, partners – across all of their cloud applications and internal directories. For example, when an HR team creates an employee profile in Workday HCM, cloud application access is distributed immediately based on their role or any other desired parameters such as department or title. Additionally, when an employee leaves the company, a status update in Workday HCM is seen by OneLogin in order to withdraw the employee’s access to the appropriate applications.

“This certified integration supports our mission, which is to provide customers with secure and easy access to cloud technology,” said David Meyer, VP of product at OneLogin. “By partnering with Workday, our joint customers are able to further streamline user provisioning workflows between Workday, AD, and other cloud applications, which helps strengthen security and improve compliance.”

“OneLogin’s integration with Workday HCM enables Northland Power to automatically sync workforce-related accounts and attributes across our IT systems,” said Allen Charles, manager, information technology at Northland Power Inc. “This allows us to save time and increase productivity, as we’re able to minimize the number of touchpoints in administering user accounts while maintaining proper access controls across our portfolio of applications.”

About OneLogin, Inc.

OneLogin brings security and productivity to the modern enterprise with an award-winning single sign-on (SSO) and cloud identity and access (IAM) management platform. Our portfolio of solutions secures connections across all users, all devices, and every application, helping enterprises drive new levels of business integrity, operational velocity, and team efficiency across all their cloud and on-premise applications. The choice for innovators of all sizes such as Condé Nast, Pinterest and Steelcase, OneLogin manages and secures millions of identities around the globe. We are headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit http://www.onelogin.com.