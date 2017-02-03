“Just listen to the voice – a fluty, soaring, intimate thing, pure as a Cycladian sky, but with an edge which gives it real emotional eloquence.” BBC Music

London born, Greek songstress Athena Andreadis releases her US debut album, Ready For The Sun today, February 3rd, 2017. A household name in Greece, a UK charting artist and highly acclaimed throughout Europe, Athena has taken on a new challenge and relocated to the US. She teamed up with acclaimed Producer Ethan Allen (Ben Harper, Sheryl Crow) for her thirteen track US debut recorded at The Village Studios in LA. She will be celebrating with a show at Rockwood Music Hall in NYC tonight (http://ticketf.ly/2iRnYMw) and had a sold out show at the Hotel Café in Los Angeles earlier this week. The video for “Stronger” has just debuted on Vevo: http://vevo.ly/2LU8pD

A firm believer in spirituality and life guiding you in the right direction, Athena was living in London but visiting Joshua Tree in the California desert when the moment hit her that it was time to move to the US. Lead by the California landscape and weather, it’s no wonder that the appropriately titled, Ready For The Sun is her most upbeat and hopeful record to date. First a poet, her lyrics are filled with heartfelt thoughts set to music with a strong gravitational pull taking the listener along on her new journey. From the upbeat opener, “You Bring Me Luck” to the tug-at-your-heartstrings ballad, “I Don’t Know How To Say Goodbye”, there is something for everyone on her US debut.

Most recently, Athena collaborated with Leonard Cohen on his latest album, You Want It Darker, where she is featured on the hauntingly beautiful, “Traveling Light” produced by Leonard’s son, Adam. Upon becoming aware that Athena was living in Los Angeles, Adam and Leonard invited her to participate on the album, a further testament that her new home in LA was the right place to be! Athena initially learned of her hero’s awareness of her work during an interview years prior, in which a journalist shared that when she asked Leonard who his favorite Greek singer was, he had quickly responded with Athena as his choice.

With international acclaim, and sold out UK and Greek tours, Athena has performed internationally at world class concert halls and festivals, such as the Royal Festival Hall, Glastonbury, TEDx and SXSW. Her music has been in the top 10 in both UK & Greek charts, and she is an award winning songwriter (Best Singer Songwriter Album at the IMAs). She was featured in a 1 hour British TV documentary about her music and career called MyMusic: Athena. Athena's songs have been placed both in UK & US TV & films including Mike & Molly (CBS), Smash (NBC), Nomads (Lucy Liu) and the London Olympics Visit England Campaign.

In addition to her music, Athena is immersed in her philanthropic efforts and her charity work includes being an ambassador of the Plastic Pollution Coalition (Los Angeles) for which Rolling Stone magazine recently wrote about Athena alongside Maroon 5, Bonnie Raitt and Jackson Browne. She has been working with Starbucks, Concern Worldwide (humanitarian aid), Save The Children (UK and Germany), and has performed at the recent environmental conference Gala for Cradle to Cradle (New York).

Upcoming shows:

February 3- Rockwood Music Hall (NYC) tickets: http://ticketf.ly/2iRnYMw

March 7- Genghis Cohen (Los Angeles)- Athena Andreadis and Friends

