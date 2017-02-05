J.M. Field Marketing Welcomes New Talent in Web Development Department

J.M. Field Marketing (JMF) experienced rapid growth in 2016 in eCommerce clients and new business development.

To keep up with the demand of building eCommerce websites, JMF brought on their newest addition, Jaime Gaona. Jaime is bilingual and has 8+ years of experience in developing eCommerce websites and SEO knowledge.

Jaime loved computers as a child and grew up to pursue a degree in Computer Science in Puerto Rico at Universidad Interamericana. At J.M. Field he will be building, designing and maintaining websites for various clients.

“I was attracted to the job description that they [JMF] posted. It matched my skill set perfectly! When I had the interview I found the people so nice that I thought to myself, that’s the kind of place I would like to work for,” he reported.

Alexis Kovic, Vice President of Marketing stated “We are very excited to have Jaime join our team. eCommerce and fulfillment go hand and hand. To be able to provide our clients a one stop shop in selling their product is exciting. Jaime’s background knowledge in eCommerce is a great addition to our company.”

Along with offering a vast range of fulfillment services, JMF also offers web development services for clients that allow them to have their website design, development and maintenance all under one roof.

###

About J.M. Field Marketing

J.M. Field Marketing offers a seamless integration of marketing solutions, from design and printed collateral to marketing materials, product fulfillment, web-based inventory management, data collection, inventory systems, and call center services. The company’s mission is to work as a direct extension of its clients’ brand – providing the services every business needs to help increase revenue in today’s competitive market. With over 205,000 square feet in storage capacity, pick and pack services which provide assistance and advantages to clients in materials production, online order processing, and web-based inventory management.

Their clients include industries from banking, travel, entertainment, security, hair care products, and more.

For more information please visit http://www.jmfieldmarketing.com or call us 954-523-1957.