PS LIGHTWAVE, a leading high-speed Internet and network solutions provider headquartered in Houston, Texas, announced it was selected by WBL Services to provide dedicated high-speed Internet connectivity between the Media Center at NRG Stadium and George R. Brown Convention Center for the Big Game on Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

PS LIGHTWAVE is deploying a high-speed Ethernet Private Line circuit to enable Dedicated Internet Access in Houston for WBL Services. PS LIGHTWAVE, which provides 24/7 live and local Network Operations Center support, will have additional staff on standby for the week to ensure proactive monitoring and continuous high-speed connectivity.

“We appreciate WBL Services selecting PS LIGHTWAVE as their high-speed Internet connectivity provider in Houston for this important event,” said Rhonda Cumming, CEO of PS LIGHTWAVE. “We expect heavy network demand in Houston during the Big Game, so we have increased the capacity on our facilities-based fiber optic network to ensure fast, clear communications.”

WBL Services provides telecommunications services for major sporting events, telecommunications and technology services for the NFL, broadcasters and teams, and prepares new NFL stadiums for technology services. WBL Services and its experienced staff have gained an industry reputation of trust and integrity in the delivery of customer-centric services to the NFL.

“PS LIGHTWAVE’s ability to deliver prompt and reliable service is essential for WBL Services, enabling us to offer our customers the level of support required,” stated Bill Lipscomb, Senior Principal of WBL Services. “We are pleased with the burstable network service and are impressed with the company’s responsiveness to our rapidly changing demands around this important event.”

About PS LIGHTWAVE

PS LIGHTWAVE, formerly Phonoscope LIGHTWAVE, a leading telecommunications service provider headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns one of the nation’s largest private fiber optic Metropolitan Area Networks (MANs). The facilities-based fiber optic network spans approximately 5,000 route miles, features 1,500 on-net locations, and delivers managed Gigabit Ethernet services, Internet, Dark Fiber, Voice over IP (VoIP), and services to carriers, enterprise, cities and municipalities, and educational institutions throughout Texas. PS LIGHTWAVE’s switched Layer 2 infrastructure is backed by 24/7/365 Network Operations Center (NOC) support and connects 50+ fault-tolerant multi-gigabit Ethernet rings for added redundancy, security, high-availability, and low latency. At PS LIGHTWAVE, Great Connections Happen Here. For more information about PS LIGHTWAVE, please visit http://www.pslightwave.com or call 832-615-8000.

About WBL Services

WBL Services provides stadium technology, outside broadcast, game presentation and telecom support to the NFL under several different guises – game-day technology and coaching staff communications support at CenturyLink Field, stadium technology support for the NFL International Series, and telecom and technology support for the NFL Special Events team – including Bowl Games, NFL draft, and the Hall of Fame Game. WBL staff also sit on the NFL technologies committee and have participated in league-wide stadium upgrade projects including managing the 2012 Injury Video Review (IVRS) deployment and the 2014 Official-to-Official (O2O) project. For more information about WBL Services, please visit http://www.wblservices.com.